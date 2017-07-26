Evergreen Healthcare Partners Launches Talent Management Solutions

"Given the intensified competition for both attracting and keeping world class talent, it is increasingly important to design and implement a strategy that tackles the talent scarcity challenge within healthcare IT” -Aaron Friedman, Managing Partner

Evergreen Healthcare Partners is proud to announce the launch of Talent Management Solutions as part of their continued efforts to provide innovative offerings to their healthcare partners. These solutions will help Evergreen’s clients recruit, retain, and develop the best IT resources and build dynamic, high-performing teams to address healthcare IT’s biggest challenges.

“Adding Talent Management Solutions to our offerings allows us to further assist our client partners by focusing on their long-term success,” said Drew Madden, Managing Partner. “This creates a unique opportunity for us to engage organizations to develop comprehensive and scalable talent solutions.”



“Given the intensified competition for both attracting and keeping world class talent, it is increasingly important to design and implement a strategy that tackles the talent scarcity challenge within healthcare IT,” said Aaron Friedman, Managing Partner.



About Evergreen Healthcare Partners:

Evergreen, a new company started by Managing Partners Rebecca Bottorff, Aaron Friedman, Jeff Leach, and Drew Madden, is a healthcare IT services firm that provides industry-leading healthcare IT experience to clients across the country. Collectively, the group has over 45 years of diverse healthcare IT experience in implementation, advisory, and optimization. For more information, visit evergreenhealthcarepartners.com.