Cambridge Semantics, the leading provider of Big Data management and analytics solutions, today announced that its Anzo Smart Data Lake® (Anzo SDL) product won ‘Best Text Analytics and Semantic Technology Solution’ in the 2017 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards.

Cambridge Semantics’ Anzo SDL uses Knowledge Graphs based on semantic graph models to link and contextualize diverse enterprise data at scale to provide business understanding of all the data. These models can be company or industry models for understanding and managing data. Knowledge Graphs, combined with our in-memory graph database, provide users with self-service data discovery, analytics and automated data management capabilities across all entities and relationships in the data lake. Our in-memory multi-node database provides interactive analytics and data management at unprecedented scale and speed. Recent benchmarks showcase how Anzo shattered the previous record of loading and querying a ‘trillion triples’ by 100xs.

“We are honored to receive the prestigious CODiE Best Text Analytics and Technology Solution award for the Anzo Smart Data Lake solution as enterprises seek faster and easier self-service and automated approaches to gain value and accelerated insights from all their data,” said Alok Prasad, president of Cambridge Semantics. “This award is a testament to the added value we bring to clients via text analysis and semantic technology. We manage and govern unstructured data and text with equal importance as structured data in order to deliver complete and accelerated insights. Our clients have gained extreme competitive advantage from our offerings in areas like clinical data discovery, fraud and surveillance as well as a 360-degree view of the customer.”

CODiE award honorees represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology. Winning solutions provide the most comprehensive set of tools and services to analyze structured and unstructured content whether privately held or publicly available.

For over 30 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have been the premier awards recognizing product excellence within the software and information industries. This year’s awards offer 93 categories organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Anzo Smart Data Lake was honored as one of 206 finalists across 58 business technology categories.

“The 2017 CODiE Award winners are a clear indicator of the level of expertise, innovation and creativity developing within the industry,” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA. “We look forward to watching the CODiE participants continued growth and the innovation these organizations and their solutions offer in the market.”

For a complete list of winners visit: https://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners