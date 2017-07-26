Amazing Pet Expos Launches New Site - TrustedPetBusiness.com

Amazing Pet Expos, a leading event production company and a national presence in the pet community, has announced the launch of a new online feature, TrustedPetBusiness.com.

“TrustedPetBusiness.com helps pet lovers around the country find the best, highest-quality and most trusted service providers in their area,” says Ethan Barnett, Vice President at Amazing Pet Expos. “Through our expos, we’ve had the privilege of working with thousands upon thousands of unique exhibitors. Our goal is to connect consumers with the Trusted Pet Business that will best meet the needs of the customer and their pet and also better promote those businesses that have shown a track record of excellence.”

The service allows customers to easily identify and support local pet-related businesses in their area. Whether customers are looking for pet healthcare providers, sitters, groomers, trainers, or stores, Trusted Pet Business has the resources to help local pet communities and local pet businesses alike.

Barnett says, “In over 175 pet expos nationwide over the past seven 7 years, we’ve had the opportunity to reach many major pet communities around the country, and through TrustedPetBusiness.com, we plan to continue making a difference in the lives of humans and animals on both a local and national platform.”