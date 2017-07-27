Canine Journal Ranks Healthy Paws Pet Insurance #1

Canine Journal, a lifestyle site known for being the authority on “all things dog,” has performed their 2017 audit of pet insurance companies, and ranked Healthy Paws Pet Insurance as the “Best Dog Insurance” provider. The site singled out Healthy Paws for featuring reimbursements of up to 90% of veterinary costs with no annual or lifetime caps on payouts, great customer service, and reasonable premium prices.

Canine Journal performs in-depth research to evaluate companies, including combing through user reviews, customer feedback and social media mentions and comments. They found Healthy Paws ranked high on customer service, affordability, easy-to-understand plan coverage and unlimited annual and lifetime payouts. Canine Journal explains that Healthy Paws edged out the competition when they factored in that every free pet insurance quote results in a donation toward a homeless pet’s medical care.

"Our review of the industry this year demonstrated that Healthy Paws currently offers the best pet insurance policy with unlimited lifetime benefits and paperless claims,” says Michelle Schenker of CanineJournal.com. “Plus, they have an annual deductible rather than a per condition deductible, which means increased claim payouts if the pet has multiple conditions during the year.”

“Canine Journal has been a key partner in spreading the good news about Healthy Paws,” says Rob Jackson, CEO of Healthy Paws Pet Insurance. “Our passion for dogs and cats drives us to wow pet parents every day with extraordinary service, an easy-to-use app and delivery on our promises. To be recognized for it feels pretty great!”

To see how Healthy Paws stacks up against other pet insurance providers, check out Canine Journal’s comparison reviews for 2017 and get the company’s ranking and scores for policy, customer service, claim payments and more.

About Healthy Paws Pet Insurance®

Healthy Paws is one of the leading pet insurance program providers in the U.S. for dogs and cats and ranked #1 by customers on leading review websites. Its insurance policies are provided by Chubb whose U.S. carriers are rated A++ by A.M. Best. The Healthy Paws Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides cash grants to pet adoption organizations specifically for life-saving vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries and advanced medical treatments of homeless pets in their care. Learn more about their mission to save more homeless pets and how you can help. For more information about Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, visit http://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.

About Canine Journal®

CanineJournal.com is a leading dog lifestyle website that regularly publishes educational information to help dog owners lead a better life with their pets. As an authority on all-things dog, Canine Journal has been a resource for pet owners providing advice, tips and ways to keep canines safe, healthy and happy since 2007. The team at CanineJournal.com publishes their pet insurance comparison results on an annual basis.