DISCUS Software Announces Major Update with 2D Auto Ballooning

Discus Software 9.0

Columbus, Ohio-based, DISCUS Software is proud to announce their latest software update, DISCUS Desktop 9.1 with increased accuracy, simpler to use and faster 2D PDF auto ballooning. The DISCUS Desktop software tools are productivity solutions that dramatically reduce the time it takes to complete first article inspection, in-process inspection planning and process planning. With one mouse click and drag, DISCUS 9.1, can automatically identify, uniquely number and extract 10’s to 100’s of engineering characteristic requirements for inspection planning and reports.

DISCUS auto ballooning builds upon our industry leading DISCUS OCR (Optical Character Recognition) product and technology. For 2D pring auto ballooning, DISCUS has combined customized Google-based OCR technology with innovative unique image processing algorithms to identify, annotate and extract engineering requirements from PDF or TIFF drawings.

DISCUS 9.1 allows users to automatically balloon an entire drawing page or specific areas in just a few clicks. This technology is groundbreaking in the world of 2D PDF drawings and shows commitment to DISCUS customers and their needs.

DISCUS 9.1 Auto Ballooning added functionality like:



DISCUS 9.1 will now recognize and support the users custom characteristic groups. Select a specific area or view for auto recognition of balloon data and set up the specific requirements.

All new automatic snap rectangle resize short cut keys will keep the original snap rectangle aspect ratio

Better, simpler, faster 2D PDF auto ballooning

Plus more…

DISCUS customer, Tyler Gomes from STD Precision Gear & Instrument, Inc., applauds DISCUS Desktop 9.0, “The amount of time saved and the ability to provided clear results with clean drawings is great. When it comes to busy/dimension heavy drawings, this feature is going to shine in its ability to save time for anyone who creates inspection reports.”

DISCUS Software Company specializes in the development of software tools for accelerating manufacturing and quality engineering. Its software products are productivity solutions that dramatically reduce the time it takes to complete first article inspection reports, in-process inspection planning and process planning. DISCUS was the first software product to automate engineering drawing annotation and manufacturing inspection requirement extraction. DISCUS is the innovator, not the imitator in the First Article Inspection Reporting automation market. DISCUS is compatible with many of the requirements used by companies such as Boeing, Ford, GE, Lockheed, and Siemens. For more information visit http://www.DISCUSsoftware.com.