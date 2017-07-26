Boon Edam’s Trilock 60 tripod turnstiles improve security and throughput at 4 busy public restroom facilities in Santiago’s city center Pastene doesn't hesitate to praise the performance of the installed equipment, "the process of collection and transit of users must be as quick as possible without neglecting control and security. The installed system meets such requirements. Past News Releases RSS

Boon Edam Inc., a global leader in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, today announced its participation in a renovation project that was carried out at four branches of Eco Baños (a public restroom service) in the center of Santiago de Chile.

The four Eco Baños branches, located in high pedestrian traffic areas, are hygienic services that have been operating for twelve years in the Chilean capital. They were built pursuing the highest standards of technology and accessibility. However, the entry system at each of these busy locations did not have enough capacity to support a high flow of users. About 2,000 people use this service every hour during Monday through Friday.

According to Rafael Pastene, general manager at Administradora de Servicios Higiénicos SA, the company that operates Eco Baños, the renovation project consisted of improving the security and throughput at each facility. For each location, they replaced the original access system with a new solution that optimizes the rapid transit of users, introduced new and improved control options and security measures, and made possible the integration of an agile collection system to avoid long queues and jams at the entrance. A total of eight Boon Edam Trilock 60 turnstiles were installed, two for each facility, one for the men's restroom and one for the women's.

Álvaro Abarca, general manager of Acceder, the company in charge of system integration, explained that these are medium-height tripod safety barriers that allow effective control of for high numbers of pedestrians. “The turnstiles comply with all international standards and protocols for personal safety and can be integrated with other systems such as fire detection."

After one year of operation of the new access system, Pastene does not hesitate to express his satisfaction regarding the performance of the installed equipment. He commented that, "the process of collection and transit of users must be as quick as possible without neglecting control and security. The installed system meets such requirements. Otherwise it would be impossible for us to provide good service.”

About Royal Boon Edam

With work environments becoming increasingly global and dynamic, the smart, safe entry has become the center of activity in and around many buildings. Royal Boon Edam is a global market leader in reliable entry solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with 140 years of experience in engineering quality, we have gained extensive expertise in managing the transit of people through office buildings, airports, healthcare facilities, hotels and many other types of buildings. We are focused on providing an optimal, sustainable experience for our clients and their clients. By working together with you, our client, we help determine the exact requirements for the entry point in and around your building. You can find more news about Boon Edam on http://www.boonedam.us/news.