The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) will be touring world class facilities and connecting with the manufacturing community across the state at their upcoming plant tours and events. "We are thrilled offer several plant tours of world class manufacturing in August. Our goal is to support Georgia's manufacturing community and help industry leaders connect so that they can learn from each other while growing their business," said Jason Moss CEO of GMA. "It’s not what you know, It’s who you know, and WHO KNOWS YOU!" added Moss.

Their August Event Calendar includes:

Networking Events – Alpharetta, Gwinnett, NE and NW Georgia

These monthly sessions help service providers and manufacturers connect and stay up to date on what is happening in the manufacturing community across the state:

NE Coffee & Connections -- 1st Tuesday (8:00 am – 9:00 am) in Gainesville

Alpharetta Networking Lunch -- 1st Tuesday (11:30 am – 1 pm)

Gwinnett Coffee & Connections -- 1st Friday (7:30 am – 9 am) in Suwanee

NW Networking Lunch -- 1st Friday (11:30 am – 1 pm) in Atlanta (Cobb Galleria Area)

FASTSIGNS Tour – August 8 – Snellville

Enjoy a delicious homemade breakfast while learning the inner workings of design, fabrication and installation of all types of signage. Attendees will have a hands-on experience of designing, printing, producing and installing their very own GMA graphic. See multiple marketing solutions including Vehicle Wraps, Monument Signs, Wayfinding, Banners, Digital Signage, Tradeshow Products, ADA Compliant Signage, Channel Letters and Safety Labels.

Winsmith Plant Tour – August 10 – Flowery Branch

Winsmith designs and produces worm, planetary, differential planetary, planocentric, epicyclical, and helical gearing technologies. Their products are used for a wide range of markets and applications including packaging, food processing, broadband satellite communications, solar energy array tracking, hydro flow generation, motion control, and aerial swing boom man lifts.

Will You Be Prepared When OSHA Knocks? – August 15 – Atlanta (Perimeter Mall Area)

This Lunch & Learn workshop, presented by the founder of BERMAC, will address important issues regarding: 1. Top 10 citations & penalties 2. How to document and train your employees for your Safety Program 3. How to handle an OSHA inspection 4. New regulatory changes and which industries fall under OSHA’s special emphasis programs.

Count on Tools Plant Tour – August 16 – Gainesville (11:30am – 2pm)

Count On Tools is a precision component manufacturer which specializes in CNC Swiss Automatic machining using standard to exotic materials including Stainless Steel, Titanium, Inconel, and PEEK. These Swiss turning machines accomplish multiple operations including milling, gun drilling and thread whirling. This expertise makes them a global supplier of precision engineered components to a wide range of industries.

Honor Defense – August 16 – Gainesville (2:30 – 4:00 pm)

Trigger Time Indoor Gun Range - August 16 – Gainesville (4:30 – 6:00 pm)

Listed in the top 40 handgun companies, Honor Defense makes the most accurate and reliable concealed carry single stack 9mm pistols on the market. Designed with input from military and government professionals, each pistol is assembled by Veterans with 100% American made products with nothing outsourced or made by a foreign-owned company. Follow us after the tour to Trigger Time Indoor Gun Range for practice.

A.L.P. Lighting Plant Tour – August 22 – Lithia Springs

A.L.P. is an international leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of lighting components including fluorescent and LED components and assemblies. They offer the industry’s most comprehensive line of products for OEMs and the aftermarket, and they support major lighting manufacturing around the world. They utilize large progressive stamping equipment to produce high volume and programmable CNC equipment to support new designs.

Hyundai PowerTech America – August 29 – West Point

Hyundai PowerTech America is an auto parts manufacturer specializing in automotive transmissions for Hyundai and KIA. Their 285,078 sq. ft. production facility has capitalized on maximizing productivity through the diligent application of key advanced manufacturing techniques such as industrial robotics, lean management, and advanced logistics.

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance:

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, trade shows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website at http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.