Club Z! Tutoring and Test Prep of Beverly, proudly serving the North Shore from Danvers and Cape Ann up to the New Hampshire border, is celebrating its grand opening with local giveaways and promotions now through August 2, 2017. Club Z! is North America’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep company, offering one-on-one and small group tutoring in all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. Club Z! also has services and programs to support students of all ages, from Kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling.

John Leekley, owner and Area Director of the new Beverly Club Z!, is a long-time educator and athletic coach, bringing more than a decade of experience to this new venture. One of the things that excited Leekley most about owning a Club Z! franchise was the one-on-one tutoring model that has been a cornerstone of Club Z! for more than 20 years. As Leekley shares,

“As an educator and coach, I’ve seen firsthand just how beneficial one-on-one support can be for a student. Because our tutors can focus 100% of their attention on their students, it’s very common for a student to jump from a D to a B after just a few weeks. But the biggest benefit we see is the increase in self-confidence our students feel once they’ve mastered a difficult subject or done well on a test. It’s incredibly rewarding.”

In addition to his professional background and experience, Leekley has a deep connection to the North Shore. Although Leekley and his wife Katie, who will also be involved with the North Shore Club Z!’s operations, have only lived in the area for a short time, Leekley’s family has been in the North Shore for nearly 100 years.

“My family has been here for a century, and while I have only lived here for a short time, the North Shore has always been one of my favorite places to be. I feel like I know the region very well, and we’re really looking forward to working with local families and businesses as we grow Club Z!”

Leekley will lead a team of highly qualified, professional tutors, all of whom are thoroughly screened and background checked prior to working with a student. But Club Z! goes one step further to ensure that each student is carefully matched to the best tutor available, using its Z! Tutor Match process. Tutors are assigned to students based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match.

Club Z! Tutoring and Test Prep of Beverly will be offering new client specials and other promotional giveaways through its Club Z! of Beverly Facebook page, now through the end of the month, and local residents can even meet the owner during a Facebook Live Grand Opening event on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10 am EDT. North Shore families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z!’s Facebook page to participate in all of the exciting promotions and events.