Honnen Equipment has been working with bidadoo Auctions for the past 2 years to appraise, remarket, and auction their used equipment acquired from both trade-in machines and government lease returns.

Currently, bidadoo is auctioning a large fleet of low-hour John Deere government lease return machines for Honnen. While these machines are located in the western United States, bidadoo supports every bidder and buyer with door-to-door freight estimates, delivery and logistic support.

As the largest equipment and truck seller on the eBay global marketplace, bidadoo attracts more viewers for each item sold -- more than any other major auction company. bidadoo engages a large buyer base by featuring quality equipment from some of the world’s largest fleet and equipment owners, such as Honnen Equipment, Herc Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, H&E Equipment Services, and JCB.

“We are excited that Honnen Equipment chose bidadoo to sell this extraordinary package of low-hour, high-quality John Deere equipment from their government lease returns.” Says Howard Hawk, bidadoo President. “Our teams are currently working to inspect, market, and promote this fleet to buyers across the globe. We plan to provide Honnen Equipment added value through our online auction and remarketing process. Below are some featured machines from Honnen Equipment that are currently up for auction.”



2016 John Deere 624K Wheel Loader - 332 Hours. Salt Lake City, UT

2013 John Deere 624K Wheel Loader - 1007 Hours. Casper, WY

2014 John Deere 544K Wheel Loader - 555 Hours. Denver, CO

2015 John Deere 544K Wheel Loader - 350 Hours. Salt Lake City, UT

2013 John Deere 524K Wheel Loader - 847 Hours. Rock Springs, WY

2013 John Deere 524K Wheel Loader - 995 Hours. Salt Lake City, UT

2014 John Deere 310SK Loader Backhoe - 620 Hours. Durango, CO

“We have partnered with bidadoo Auctions because we feel there is value in their online platform, both for the buyers and sellers alike. Through their partnership with eBay, bidadoo is able to attract and support a different kind of auction buyer - a true end user that doesn’t normally look to auctions for equipment.” Explains Mark Honnen, President, Honnen Equipment. “Their inspection reports and video inspections enable bidders to make better-informed and trusted buying decisions without the costly need to travel to inspect equipment at an auction site. Also, with bidadoo online bidding, we are able to save money by not having to transport equipment to another yard or auction site - bidadoo takes care of everything.”

If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions

About Honnen Equipment

Since 1963 Honnen has operated with a philosophy of not just meeting, but exceeding, customers’ expectations. Honnen is one of the oldest and largest John Deere dealers in North America. Operating out of 10 locations, Honnen Equipment covers the entire Rocky Mountain Region.

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted business and industrial auction service on the world's largest online auction marketplace - eBay. bidadoo works with leading equipment companies to remarket used equipment, trucks, and capital assets. For over 14 years bidadoo has been a trusted source of heavy equipment and trucks around the world. Our weekly online auctions feature trusted, quality equipment from some of the world's largest equipment manufacturers, dealers, fleet and equipment owners, contractors, and government agencies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com