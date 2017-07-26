Ashley D. Beall, MD, FACR Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease for which there is currently no cure. MS affects an estimated 400,000 people in the U.S.

Arise Infusion is pleased to now offer a major advancement in drug therapy for patients living with relapsing and primary multiple sclerosis that can significantly improve their lives. Ocrevus (pronounced Ah-creh-vus) is a novel B cell targeted therapy that has been proven to significantly reduce signs of disease activity and mitigate the progressive disability that individuals afflicted with this disease often experience. “This new biologic treatment provides hope for individuals that have not had any available FDA-approved therapies. We are committed to helping those who can benefit with access to this medication”, said Ashley Beall, MD, FACR, Medical Director of Arise Infusion.

OCREVUS became available to patients in the U.S. in March of this year after receiving FDA approval for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. OCREVUS is administered by intravenous infusion by a nurse and is only available at a licensed infusion center. The first dose is given as two 300 mg infusions two weeks apart. Subsequent doses are given as single 600 mg infusions every six months. Arise Infusion Therapy Services is one of the first infusion centers in the metropolitan Washington DC area to offer this treatment. Arise Infusion is committed to helping patients access this exciting new treatment by handling the pre-authorization process and helping to secure co-payment assistance for those in need.

About multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease for which there is currently no cure. MS affects an estimated 400,000 people in the U.S. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the insulation (myelin sheath) surrounding its own nerve cells in the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, causing inflammation that disrupts nerve impulses. This damage can lead to a wide range of symptoms, including muscle weakness, fatigue and visual changes, and may eventually lead to disability. Most people with MS experience their first symptom between 20 and 40 years of age, making the disease the leading cause of non-traumatic disability in younger adults.

ARISE INFUSION THERAPY SERVICES has five conveniently located centers in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area that provide safe and cost-effective infusion therapy. Arise Infusion centers are modern and attractive with many amenities to ensure patients’ comfort. Arise treats patients with auto-immune and inflammatory conditions who aren’t so sick that they need to be treated in a hospital and aren’t so frail that they require home care. Emphasizing a “safety first” philosophy, Arise Infusion centers are staffed with highly trained registered nurses working under physician supervision. The offices are bright, cheerful places where people come to manage their conditions so they can lead full and productive lives.

The Arise Infusion team helps to manage all issues related to insurance pre-authorization, payment arrangements, and scheduling to ensure a smooth and pleasant infusion experience.

For more information regarding Arise Infusion visit our website at http://www.ariseinfusion.com or call 240-514-5000.