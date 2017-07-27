OnBase Logo The OnBase product provides an end-to-end records management and secure storage solution to manage our customer correspondence, policies and billing

icare, the New South Wales’ government’s insurance and care provider, has selected and implemented OnBase by Hyland, an enterprise information platform, hosted in the Hyland Cloud. icare will use OnBase to support its enterprise vision of digital information management, initiating the project in its largest division, which delivers insurance and care services to customers of the NSW Workers Compensation scheme.

icare is one the largest insurers in Australia with $33 billion in assets and more than 3.4 million customers. icare is a new public financial corporation undertaking business transformation from a previously adversarial process to a contemporary business, delivering a world-class service experience to employers, injured workers and motorists – focused on quality of life outcomes, not process.

Through this transformation, icare is creating a fresh new business model, from one based on previously fragmented systems to one powered by a common platform, providing an integrated view of the customer and service delivery. To enable this goal, icare sought an innovative technology to provide a single view of the customer information and optimize business processes.

“Hyland was a natural fit for icare. They show impressive insurance and health industry experience and have provided sound advice on how we can optimize OnBase within our business environment and successfully integrate it with our insurance lifecycle management software, Guidewire. We’ve enjoyed a successful partnership where they’ve met our deadlines, enabling us to meet our program milestones,” said John Nagle, icare group executive, workers insurance.

“The OnBase product provides an end-to-end records management and secure storage solution to manage our customer correspondence, policies and billing – linking them to claims and care delivery, as well as enabling secure access of information from the cloud,” Nagle said. “Their solution provides a fully integrated platform which gives our underwriters and billing staff a birds-eye view of the data they need to support employers and ultimately respond to injured workers in a timely manner.”

icare completed phase one of its OnBase implementation in its workers’ compensation policy processes in April 2017. It has selected workers’ compensation claims processes for phase two, implementing Guidewire ClaimCenter® and OnBase simultaneously.

“Utilizing the OnBase Ready for Guidewire accelerators for Guidewire InsuranceSuite™, icare staff gain instant access to important information – improving decision-making for its workers’ compensation policies and claims and eliminating the need to search multiple applications, file shares or paper records,” said Ruth Fisk, global director of insurance at Hyland. “We’re looking forward to working with icare to connect information throughout the enterprise and deliver the best service possible to their customers, resulting in getting the injured employee back to work as quickly as possible.”

For more information about workers’ compensation and the OnBase integration and accelerators for Guidewire, visit OnBase.com

About OnBase by Hyland

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed via mobile, on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. Providing enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform, OnBase transforms organizations around the globe by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. Enterprise cloud-based sharing capability for the OnBase platform is available with our complementary offering, ShareBase by Hyland

Seamless integrations with policy, billing and claims management systems speed processing times across the entire insurance lifecycle from underwriting to claims, increasing the quality and efficiency of work and customer service. Using OnBase, nearly 600 carriers have achieved results by increasing profitability through accurate and consistent underwriting decisions while decreasing response times and costs associated with claims. For more information about OnBase solutions for the insurance industry, please visit OnBase.com/Insurance

About icare

icare (Insurance & Care NSW) is insurance and care services provider for New South Wales. We insure 3.4 million workers, motorists and builders and 284,000 employers. For more information, visit: http://www.icare.nsw.gov.au