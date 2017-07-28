MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Beefs Up its Menu with The Ranch Hand

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is excited to announce its latest offering in the successful Taste to Try series: The Ranch Hand, featuring Certified Angus Beef® with two strips of crisp Applewood bacon, a slice of fresh tomato, topped with creamy ranch on a baked-in-house potato bun. The Ranch Hand is featured system wide from July 1 to July 31, but available year-round.

2017 has been a year focused on upgrading the MOOYAH menu. The leading fast casual better burger brand made the move to Certified Angus Beef® heading into 2017, which meets 10 science-based specifications that are more selective than USDA Prime, Choice and Select. In fact, only three in ten black Angus cattle meet the brand’s high standards. This spring, MOOYAH launched all-natural chicken, featuring builds such as the Grilled Chicken Avocado club sandwich and the May Taste to Try, The Grilliant.

“We recently made the decision to switch to Certified Angus Beef® in our burgers to further enhance the experience for our Guests in all restaurants,” said Michael Mabry, president and COO of MOOYAH. “We’re committed to providing our Guests the best product and service, and our franchisees with ways to boost unit-level economics. Our Guests love the featured options we create each month with the Taste to Try series and we are diligently working on new flavors to roll out through the rest of the year.”

The Taste to Try campaign, which launched in 2016, introduces a customized new featured sandwich each month to provide its loyal Guests with variety and interesting combinations on a consistent basis.

“The Taste to Try program has resonated with Guests throughout the system since launching last year and we’re having fun coming up with innovative options to tantalize taste buds and keep Guests hungry for more,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, vice president of marketing for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “The Ranch Hand allows our Certified Angus Beef® to take center stage and show Guests what a big difference it makes in our burgers.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017. The brand also recently celebrated its tenth birthday with a system-wide celebration.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings.

