MAP Health Management, LLC., announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Fierce Innovation Awards: Healthcare Edition 2017, an awards program from the publisher of FierceHealthcare. MAP was recognized as a finalist in the category of Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions.

MAP was selected as a finalist for its innovative, industry leading population health management solutions. Finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of judges from renowned U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems. The panel included Terry Booker, VP Corporate and Business Development, Independence Blue Cross (IBC); Roy DeLaMar, Internal Business Communications Manager, Cigna; Neal Ganguly, VP and CIO, JFK Health System; Deborah Gordon, VP Marketing Sales and Product Strategy, Tufts Health Plan; Jessica Grosset, VC of IT, Infrastructure and Operation, Mayo Clinic; Kurt Cwak, CIO, Proliance Surgeons; Roger Neal, CIO and VP, Information Technology, Duncan Regional Hospital; Todd Richardson, Senior VP/CIO, Aspirus; Edward Ricks, VP and CIO, Information Services, Beaufort Memorial Hospital; and Julie Slezak, EVP, Clinical Analytics, GNS Healthcare.

All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: Competitive Advantage, Financial Impact/Value, Market Need, and Overall Innovation. Applicants with the top 3 scores in each category were selected as finalists. “MAP is honored to be a finalist for this award and takes great pride in our mission to improve outcomes for the millions of people and families struggling with addictions and co-occurring behavioral health disorders," said Jacob Levenson, Founder and CEO of MAP Health Management. To learn more about MAP, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

