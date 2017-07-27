“The simple, effective design of our products helps us reach a wide audience of potential consumers,” said Frank.

Nature’s Rite, a brand offering holistic supplements with unique and potent herb combinations, had successful meetings with industry players attending the recent Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Planning Program Session (EPPS).

The trade show was held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona on June 25-28. The EPPS event attracted key retail buyers from the American vitamin and supplement market together with up-and-coming brands, to explore the possibility for distribution partnerships. Nature’s Rite discussed its one-of-a-kind holistic supplements with major retail buyers in an effort to expand its reach into the American market.

“The demand for our products is out there,” said Steven Frank, founder of the company. “At EPPS, we impressed buyers looking to carry our high-quality, natural products. This top-level conference provided an ideal opportunity to improve the profile and availability of our products. From relieving leg pain to improving sleep, our natural solutions are proven to provide relief for everyone.”

Nature’s Rite produces unique natural supplements and remedies that resolve many health issues not addressed by other holistic remedies. The company leverages supplements with unique and potent herb combinations to address the root causes of many chronic conditions. For example, the company’s Sleep Apnea Relief product improves breathing while relaxing the musculoskeletal system to mitigate the symptoms of this pernicious condition.

The company produces supplements designed to address a range of health issues including digestive complications, sleep apnea, sinus and respiratory care, and general wellness. Nature’s Rite accomplishes this by using herbs that have been used for thousands of years to help people get and stay well. Every product has to pass the company’s three-pronged approach: relieve the symptoms, address the problem, and repair the damage.

“The simple, effective design of our products helps us reach a wide audience of potential consumers,” said Frank. “At EPPS, we had the opportunity to expand our brand’s reach even further by discussing our products with major retail distributors. We’re thrilled with how well-received our products have been in the American market.”

For more information on Nature’s Rite or any of the organic, holistic supplements it offers, visit https://mynaturesrite.com/.