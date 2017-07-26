E-16 Opens New Tasting Room in the Sierra Foothills

E-16 Winery

After years of careful planning and construction, E-16 winery will be opening the doors of their new winery to the public in El Dorado County California. With tones of modern luxury and wine country chic, the personality of owner Robert Jones is felt from beginning to end, much like the way it feels to experience his wines.

Description

Carved into the mountainside that sits alongside a babbling brook, the tasting room has two specific personalities that are perfectly designed in the vernacular of the region it represents.

The front room is filled with natural lighting brought about by enormous bay windows and two sets of twelve foot doors, that invite the light to illuminate the polished concrete floor and urban zen style wooden bar. A waterfall with LED lighting gives the appearance of an indoor firefall. The back room, reserved for members, takes wine lovers into a 65 foot long cave decorated with vintage style chic chandeliers for lighting, rustic oversized leather couches, and an impressive three piece wooden bar that covers the entire back wall from side to side and floor to ceiling.

When the weather is right, the patio offers a third location for guests to relax in the sunshine alongside a babbling stream that runs down the side of the property.

Location

El Dorado County sits at the north end of California’s famed Mother Lode, the 120-mile gold vein discovered in the late 1840’s which became the site of the Gold Rush. Today, the region is better known for its visitor attractions, agriculture, and old-vine Zinfandel. The definition of “off the beaten path” wine tasting, El Dorado gives wine lovers the chance to experience a digital detox while sipping on the supple nectar of the grapes.

“I want to help everyone who interacts with E-16 to make lasting memories. We are more than thrilled to bring a tasting room like this to life in an area so dear to my heart. We want to recreate expectations when wine tasting in this area. We want people to enjoy an environment, wine, and a service level they have never seen before. A customized yet relaxed approach to comfort and approachable luxury,” said owner, Robert Jones.

Visitor’s Experience

The Tasting Room will initially offer five wines that showcase the awarded elegance of E-16 and their label FireFall, all created from the renowned hands of Winemaker Daniel Moore. E-16 will showcase their sought after Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs. FireFall will focus on more obscure varietals such as Syrah, Grenache Blanc and Barbera. So, whether you are a novice or an expert, E-16 will be the perfect spot to visit for wine travellers with all levels of wine knowledge.

The purpose of the Tasting Room will be to share E-16 wines and educate visitors about the wine, history and diversity of El Dorado County and the Fire Play AVA. The Tasting Room is open to the Public from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday– Sunday. Hours vary seasonally so visitors should call ahead to (530) 620-6200 or check the website at http://www.e16wines.com

OVERVIEW of E-16’s New Wine Tasting Room

Who - E-16 Winery - Owner Robert Jones - Winemaker - Daniel Moore

What - New wine tasting room in Somerset, California

When - The tasting room will be open to the public as of July 26, 2017

Where - 8085 Perry Creek Rd., Somerset, CA 95684

Reservations - can be made by visiting e16wines.com or calling (530) 620-6200 or emailing robin(at)e16wines.com

E-16 Winery

E16 Wines composes single-vineyard pinot noir and chardonnay from California vineyards graced with the optimum confluence of soil, climate and human curation. The new label FireFall is an inspired take on obscure varietals that thrill the senses.

The E16 winemaking team partners with grape growers who share a commitment to sustainable viticulture and a devotion to the fruit’s inherent varietal expression. This camaraderie is woven with a passion for excellence and respect for the fundamentals of thoughtful farming to produce noble wines having a true sense of place.