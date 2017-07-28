ROUSH Performance Welcomes the Raptor to its Vehicle Lineup

The All-New 2017 ROUSH Raptor Improving on the Raptor was a big challenge. Ford Performance has delivered the ultimate in street and off-road capability in the all new Raptor. We at ROUSH had to work hard to improve the vehicle for the serious off-road enthusiast...

The ROUSH Raptor has been welcomed back to the ROUSH family after a brief hiatus, as it was offered throughout its production from 2012-2014.

The ROUSH Raptor is equipped with a Fox 3.0 Suspension System, allowing it to conquer the off-road with ease. Though the Raptor was built at Ford with a suspension system capable of extreme performance, all original equipment systems require compromise. ROUSH has picked up where Ford left off to unlock the Raptor’s full potential.

The Fox 3.0 suspension system offers multiple valving levels for extreme range of adjustment, avoiding the need to compromise between road manners and off-road capabilities.

Valved, assembled, and built by the experts at FOX exclusively for ROUSH, each assembly reduces the compromise needed in a single valve system. Developed for off-road racing, FOX External Bypass shocks feature position-sensitive damping technology with separate, externally adjustable bypass circuits for increased compression and rebound control. These shocks utilize high performance components that produce a unique clicking sound as the bypass valves open and close.

"Improving on the Raptor was a big challenge," said Nic Shafer, VP of Marketing and Communications at ROUSH Performance. "Ford Performance has delivered the ultimate in street and off-road capability in the all new Raptor. We at ROUSH had to work hard to improve the vehicle for the serious off-road enthusiast, focusing on extreme off-road capability. We feel we have accomplished this with our all new ROUSH package."

The new ROUSH Raptor’s 20-Inch Wheels feature integrated rim edge protection in the form of a sacrificial wheel trim ring constructed from solid nylon. Black and red rings are included, and can be switched without affecting the tire. The wheels are wrapped in a larger BFGoodrich Truck Terrain Tire – the BFG All-Terrain KO2 – which has been hailed as the “World’s Best All-Terrain Truck Tire”. It was originally developed between BFG and Ford for use with the Raptor in a 17-inch size. ROUSH has opted for a 20-inch version to provide the same off-road capability while showcasing a more aggressive stance.

ROUSH graphics include a black and white American flag, new bedside “ROUSH” logo, a standard tailgate graphic, and an optional bedside “splash” graphic. A U-shaped black hood graphic and ROUSH fender badges finish out the graphics package.

Inside the ROUSH Raptor, “ROUSH” headrest embroidery on all four seats, and console badging complete the Raptor’s transformation.

For more information on the new ROUSH Raptor, and to see it in action, click here.