YWCA Installation “We truly value this partnership.”

CCAC Building Solutions, a leader in commercial HVAC that provides service throughout the state of North Carolina, recently partnered with YWCA’s Gateway Sports and Wellness Center to provide members with the optimal experience while visiting their 90,000-square feet fitness center and meeting spaces.

As a result of this partnership, the YWCA has been able to make several operational improvements including replacing two of its major HVAC units and installing a new control system. For long-term energy efficiency, preventative maintenance will be performed every quarter to extend the life of the equipment, provide comfort to YWCA members and reduce energy costs.

“The situation we were faced with at the Gateway was daunting, to say the least. I couldn’t be more pleased with the incredible work CCAC Building Solutions has done for us with our HVAC system, as well as the way their team operates with our team,” said Christy Respess, CEO of the YWCA. “This has made a significant difference for us and where we are today. This has been noticed by the employees, the members, partner organizations, and the clients we serve daily in our programs. We truly value this partnership.”

In addition to the partnership with CCAC, the recent upgrades to the HVAC system at the YWCA’s Gateway Center were made possible as a result of a grant from the Reynolds American Foundation and additional financial resources from the Smart Saver Incentive Program through Duke Energy. By investing in highly energy-efficient equipment, and tuning-up existing equipment, businesses can improve their bottom line by reducing energy consumption. These companies will contribute to a greener environment by reducing the amount of natural resources needed to keep businesses running.

About CCAC Building Solutions

Established in 1967, CCAC Building Solutions is a North Carolina leader in the commercial HVAC Mechanical Contracting, Service and Energy Solutions business. Their unique approach is to develop a strategic facilities plan to deliver a level of service that reduces your energy costs, provides comfort to building occupants and extends the life of your equipment. The company, now employing over 135 employees throughout North Carolina, provides ongoing facility solutions, design/build services and green energy solutions. For more information, visit http://www.ccacbuildingsolutions.com

About the YWCA

The YWCA of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is affiliated with the national YWCA and embraces its mission, “Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women, and Promoting Peace, Justice, Freedom, and Dignity for All.” At the Best Choice Center, the Hawley House and the Gateway Sports and Wellness Center, the local YWCA supports this mission through “Change for Life “programs which empower low income students to be successful in school, women with Substance Use Disorder to build successful lives, and low income patients to manage diabetes in partnership with Novant Health & Wake Forest Baptist Health. For more information, visit http://www.ywcaws.org/

About Reynolds American Foundation

The Reynolds American Foundation focuses its contribution resources in the areas of education, arts and culture as well as health and human services. The Foundation carries on a long tradition established by Richard Joshua Reynolds, founder of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, to remain committed to enhancing the quality of life in communities where employees of Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) and its subsidiaries live and work.