AHRA: The Association for Medical Imaging Management is pleased to announced that Jake Poore will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2017 Virtual Fall Conference which will be presented October 27 to November 10.

Unlike typical keynote speakers, Jake Poore spends most of his time in the trenches of healthcare, working side by side clinical and non-clinical care team members along every step of the patient experience.

“As a patient navigates healthcare, their impressions are formed by looking through all four lenses of their experience: the process, the people, the physical environment, and the actual product they came in for,” said Poore. “As healthcare providers, we need to see through the patient’s eyes to identify areas of improvement and to remove visual intrusions that can be eroding their trust in us.”

Jake’s keynote, “Making Lasting Images - The Art and Science of Patient Experiences,” will help participants gain awareness of all four lenses of the patient experience and discover best practices and lessons learned from imaging departments across the country, which they can take back and apply to their practice.

Since 2001, Jake and his team of experts have been sharing the organizational blueprints needed to build world class patient experiences by helping them design and execute patient-driven cultural blueprints, define the companies’ patient experience strategy and map out and operationalize the ideal patient and employee experience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jake back as our Fall keynote speaker after his inspiring AHRA 2017 presentation on the leadership’s role in sustaining exceptional patient experiences,” said Terry L. Bucknall, 2017 Fall Conference Design Team Chair. “His perspective from the patient side of the equation will be extremely valuable for our members and other virtual conference attendees.”

With restricted budgets and more challenges on the horizon, the 2017 Virtual Fall Conference provides medical imaging professionals affordable access to world class educational programming. Attendees can expect live presentations, the ability to interact with speakers and attendees, and of course, CE credit.

Conference details are available at: http://www.ahra.org/fallconference

About AHRA: The Association for Medical Imaging Management

AHRA is the professional organization representing management at all levels of hospital imaging departments, freestanding imaging centers, and group practices. Founded in 1973, AHRA’s 5000+ members reach across the country and around the world. AHRA offers a complete slate of professional development programs, including a comprehensive selection of educational conferences and seminars, networking opportunities, award winning publications, and the Certified Radiology Administrator (CRA) credential. More details about AHRA are available at http://www.ahra.org

About Jake Poore

As Founder and President of Integrated Loyalty Systems (ILS), Jake Poore knows what it takes to create and maintain a world-class service organization. He should ... he spent nearly two decades at the Walt Disney World Company in Florida helping to recruit, hire, train and align their 65,000 employees toward one end in mind: creating memorable experiences for individuals, not transactions for the masses. In 1996, Jake helped launch the Disney Institute, the external training arm of Disney, which sold its business secrets to the world. More than 80 percent of the people who attended the Institute were from healthcare...and Jake’s passion for helping to improve healthcare began.