The data recovery experts at Kroll Ontrack are seeing an increase in do-it-yourself (DIY) data recovery attempts on media shipped to their labs.

“Access to DIY data recovery techniques and videos found on the internet are persuading individuals to attempt to recover their own data when a loss occurs,” said Jeff Peterson, Sr. Manager, Data Recovery. “We are seeing an influx of drives that have evidence of a DIY data recovery attempt. In many cases, these attempts cause damage, leaving the data to be unrecoverable.”

10. A common DIY fail – When a hard drive fails, individuals will run CHKDSK, which destroys data that would otherwise have been recoverable.

9. Common RAID 5 error - When a drive fails in a RAID 5, it will continue to function in a degraded mode. Most people are unaware because they don't monitor the array, but when a second drive fails, the array fails, and the data is inaccessible. That's when they pull the drives out, reset them and reboot. At that point, the initial degraded drive may spin up and come ready. The RAID controller will notice the data on the degraded drive is not in sync with the data in parity on the other drives, so it rebuilds parity with the invalid data from the degraded drive. This can overwrite days, weeks, months or even years of data.

8. Forever encrypted - Certain external drives are encrypted and the encryption key resides on a chip inside the electronics of the enclosure. When these drives fail, owners will throw away the external enclosure and try the drive in a different one. Ultimately, the drives are sent in for data recovery and cannot be unencrypted.

7. Software fail - Often attempts are made to recover data from a hard drive with physical damage / read errors using data recovery software. Some users will also load the software onto the damaged drive, which includes the data the person is trying to recover. This results in further damage to the hard drive and the data. There is also a risk of the data being overwritten.

6. Sticky rice – Due to a popular internet remedy, people will put wet phones in rice in order to dry them out. Phones are sent in for data recovery service covered with rice and rice residue.

5. Technology guru – Most people have a friend or relative that is thought of as an “expert” in technology. When a data recovery is needed, this technology guru will open the hard drive in a non-cleanroom environment and dust will fall on the drive. The dust is then cleaned off with their hand. Although the dust will be cleared away, the fingerprint left behind will cause additional data to be lost.

4. Open me - People try to open hard drives and often miss the screw(s) hidden underneath the labels. They then proceed to use a screwdriver to pry open the top cover causing scratching, divots and in some cases, breaking of the platters. When scratched or gouged, the top surface becomes unrecoverable, resulting in only a partial recovery at best.

3. Freezer recovery - Another DIY internet myth is putting a hard drive in the freezer to recover the data. People will often do this and then attempt to run the still-frozen hard drive. During this process, water will condense and freeze to the platters of the drive, causing the frozen hard drive to crash.

2. Old tricks – Years ago, a person could swap the circuit board on a drive in an attempt to fix it, but now the boards are specific to the drive. Without the original drive, it will never function. Some people are still attempting this today. They try to swap the circuit board in their drive in an attempt to recover their data and when it doesn’t work, they send it in for professional data recovery. In a few instances, Kroll Ontrack was sent a pile of boards and their cleanroom engineers had to figure out the correct one before the data could be recovered.

1. Something is missing - There is a tip on the Internet that if you remove the platters from one drive and move them to a new one, you can recover the data from the platters. This method has been tried countless times without success. They will then send the platters in for professional data recovery and in some cases, it is just the platters in a sandwich baggie, nothing else. Without knowledge of the hard drive model, among other vital information, the data is unrecoverable.

It is always best to contact a professional before attempting a DIY data recovery solution. Data recovery is a very delicate process and if done incorrectly, could cause permanent damage.

Kroll Ontrack provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. Part of the KrolLDiscovery brand, Kroll Ontrack provides market leading data recovery for any type of media – hard drives, SSD, server, RAID, virtual, cloud, mobile, tape, NAS/SAN/DAS, laptop, desktop computers and Apple devices.