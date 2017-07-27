CPO Rising 2017 "Ardent Partners is excited to announce our CPO Rising 2017 event this November in Boston to help CPOs better understand what they can do increase their relevance, engagement, and results,” said Andrew Bartolini, Ardent Partners’ Chief Research Officer.

The advances of the procurement profession and the rise of the Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) are hallmark business achievements of the early 21st Century. Despite the rise of the CPO, however, many procurement organizations struggle to meet the demands of the larger organization.

“We are excited to announce our CPO Rising 2017 event this November in Boston to help CPOs better understand what they can do increase their relevance, engagement, and results,” said Andrew Bartolini, Ardent Partners’ Chief Research Officer. “The accelerating speed and complexity of business has placed procurement and its leader, the Chief Procurement Officer, in the crucible of business operations, relationships, and results. Procurement departments, their operations, culture, and systems, the way in which they transform knowledge into strategies and those strategies into performance, must all keep pace.”

This exclusive event — sponsored by SAP-Fieldglass, Coupa, ZeroChaos, EC Sourcing, Aquiire, Ivalua, and Determine — promises valuable networking opportunities and the interactive exchange of ideas for Chief Procurement Officers and other business executives. Attendees can expect to return home with a collection of new and innovative ideas and strategies that will help improve the performance of their organizations and increase the impact that their teams will have on business results.

From keynote presentations to CPO panel discussions, case studies, and breakout sessions, the unparalleled speaker lineup will highlight procurement-led innovation within the enterprise and across the supply chain. Register for the event today at http://events.cporising.com.

Event Details:

CPO Rising 2017 Summit

November 8 & 9

The Harvard Club

374 Commonwealth Avenue

Boston, MA 02215

Register today at http://events.cporising.com

About Ardent Partners

Founded in 2010, Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the procurement and supply management strategies, processes, and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation within the enterprise. Ardent Partners delivers “Research with Results.” To learn more about the company, visit http://ardentpartners.com/ or call us at 617.752.1728.