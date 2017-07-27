Planet DDS Recruits John Adams as Director of Sales

Industry Leader in Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management I’m thrilled to join Planet DDS. They have the software and the team to help groups achieve their growth objectives.

Planet DDS (PDDS), the nation’s leading provider of cloud-based enterprise dental practice management software, announced today that John Adams was joining the company as its new Director of Sales.

John was most recently a Territory Manager for Patterson Dental. He has built a career working at the intersection of technology and dentistry for companies such as DenMat, Philips Oral Healtchare, and Discus Dental.

“I’m thrilled to join Planet DDS. They have the software and the team to help groups achieve their growth objectives. When researching the industry I was struck at how far ahead Denticon is compared to the competition, which is struggling through beta testing of cloud-based solutions or still offering outdated, desktop practice management software. Denticon helps dental management teams reduce cost, get out of the IT business and find efficiencies that allow the clinicians to focus more on patient care,” noted Adams.

Facing growing demand for its Denticon enterprise cloud-based practice management software, Planet DDS has increased the size of its team in the last year to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry. “There are new, emerging dental groups forming every single day, to say nothing of the larger groups’ continued growth acquisitions. It’s a big change for an industry that has traditionally been very fragmented, with most dentists operating out of individual practices. When the founders of Planet DDS created Denticon as a true cloud-based enterprise solution over a decade ago, they were ahead of the curve. Now the industry is catching up to their vision, and it’s driving incredible growth for us,” said Blake Rice, Planet DDS President.

“John brings a wealth of dental experience to the table and the industry knowledge that will help cement Denticon’s position as the software of choice for the modern dental group. We’re very excited to have him join the team,” added Rice.

Denticon by Planet DDS is a powerful, flexible, cloud-based practice management software platform trusted by thousands of dental professionals across the country. Solo practices and large dental groups alike operate with far greater efficiency in the Denticon cloud than they could with cumbersome desktop software. Planet DDS also offers outsourced business services to dental offices. Learn more about Denticon at http://www.planetdds.com.