Zifam Pinnacle's Max Dura Now Available Throughout American Market

“Max Dura is a product we couldn’t believe more strongly in,” said Mortley. “Our global success is finally reaching the US market.

Zifam Pinnacle, a company that offers more than 80 products in markets worldwide, has now made its Max Dura men’s health product available across a number of US retails platforms.

Zifam Pinnacle products are now featured on popular online retail platforms like Amazon.com, StackedNutrition.com, RonnieColemanNutrition.com, RevNutrition.com and several others. Every one of its products is developed based on research and intends to support users’ long-term health and wellness. Max Dura’s specific blend of all-natural ingredients promises a range of health benefits specifically suited for men.

“Zifam Pinnacle’s incredible products have received attention worldwide,” said Adam Mortley, owner of Zifam Pinnacle. “Now, we’re proud to announce that Max Dura is available wherever high-quality nutritional supplements are sold. We’re convinced that consumers just need to try this supplement and they’ll realize all its benefits. This is part of our effort to expand the availability of our products in the United States, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results.”

Max Dura is a unique blend of herbs designed to support the health and vitality of middle-aged to elderly men. This supplement will support performance and satisfaction of this group while delivering general wellness. Max Dura may be beneficial not only for satisfying the physiological requirements of the male body but also in maintenance of good health.

Max Dura enhances energy levels and eliminates anti-depressant induced sexual dysfunction. The blend of ingredients in the supplement includes gingko balboa, guarana, and panax ginseng. Recommended dosage is one to two capsules a day, depending on the user’s doctor’s recommendation.

“Max Dura is a product we couldn’t believe more strongly in,” said Mortley. “Our global success is finally reaching the US market. “Like all our products, it supports health and wellness goals without the use of any harmful artificial ingredients.”

To learn more about Zifam Pinnacle and the range of high-quality products the brand delivers, visit http://www.zifampinnacle.com.