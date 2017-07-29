For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against SAS Services Group, please call Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw at (866) 771-7099

The San Diego employment law lawyers at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik filed a proposed class action lawsuit against SAS Services Group, Inc. for allegedly violating California's meal and rest break laws. The SAS Services Group class action, Case No. 37-2017-00026726-CU-OE-CTL is currently pending in San Diego County Superior Court. To view a copy of the Complaint, click here.

The class action complaint filed against SAS Services Group alleges that the employees working at the San Diego and Los Angeles airports employed by SAS Services Group were not always afforded the opportunity to take their thirty minute uninterrupted meal breaks before their fifth hour of work. Additionally, the Complaint also alleges that the airport employees working for the company were also required to work while not being provided an opportunity to take their off-duty rest periods.

California law requires employers to provide their non-exempt employees paid on an hourly basis with thirty minute meal periods and ten minute rest periods in certain time frames.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik is an employment law firm that dedicates its practice to helping employees fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. The firm has offices located in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Chicago.

