Conitex Sonoco Launches BulkSak® On-Demand

Conitex Sonoco USA, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) bulk bags as well as other innovative packaging products, is pleased to launch BulkSak® On-Demand, a web-enabled inventory program that provides new and existing customers on-demand access to over 70 types of ready-to-ship FIBC bags.

Conitex Sonoco created the BulkSak® On-Demand program to address an industry need for quick access to domestically-available bulk bag inventory. Conitex Sonoco, with an FIBC manufacturing facility in Malvern, Arkansas, is one of only a handful of bulk bag suppliers with US-based manufacturing as well as US warehouse locations.

“With overseas manufacturing lead times ranging from 12-15 weeks or greater, an inventory shortage could be catastrophic to a bulk bag end-user,” explains David Monteith, VP Flexible Products Division at Conitex Sonoco. “The BulkSak® On-Demand program will supplement our existing domestic FIBC manufacturing and provide the opportunity for immediate shipments.”

“We have spoken with many purchasing executives who have lamented over the ever-increasing pressure to drive costs down, including their internal labor resources,” states Richard Brooks, Director of Sales and Marketing at Conitex Sonoco. “With an overtaxed workforce and rising or unpredictable demand for product, manufacturers have no way to forecast reliable production levels. This creates a recipe for disaster in a growth economy.”

The BulkSak® On-Demand program will provide fast access to various standard bulk bags, as well as select specialty bulk bags and a wide range of flood and erosion control bags. Most stocked inventory items ship the same day when ordered before 1:00 p.m. EST and are available in pallet quantities. Visit http://www.conitexbulksak.com for more information and pricing or call 1-704-833-1353 to speak with a customer service representative.

About Conitex Sonoco USA, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Conitex Sonoco USA, Inc. is the North American headquarters of Conitex Sonoco N.V., a joint venture of Texpack Group N.V. and Sonoco Products Company. Conitex Sonoco USA, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of packaging products and is the world leader in the production of paper cones and tubes for the textile industry. The company is comprised of four major divisions which are Paper, Converting Products, Flexible Products and Adhesives. Conitex Sonoco’s product offering includes coreboard, edge board, point of purchase (POP) displays, textile yarn cones and tubes, plastic and corrugated pallets, FIBC bulk bags and bulk bag pallets, a full range of flexible packaging products, and coreboard /paperboard adhesive. In addition, the company offers production labeling machines, labels and supplies. Conitex Sonoco’s major brands include BulkSak® flexible packaging products and Loadrunner® corrugated pallets. For more information, please visit http://www.conitex.com or call 1-704-864-5406.