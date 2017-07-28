Indiana Limestone Company Sponsors Canadian Stone Carving Festival

Continuing our support of this event is a source of great pride for us, especially as it puts our stone in the hands of outstanding carvers from around the world.

For the second consecutive year, Indiana Limestone Company has proudly sponsored the Canadian Stone Carving Festival, held July 21-24 in Ottawa. Sculptors and stone carvers from Canada, the United States, and Europe took part in the annual event, which encourages public interaction with artists as they create unique works in stone using traditional methods.

Indiana Limestone Company provided premium stone from its historic central Indiana quarries for the carvers to use in their work.

The festival was held in the Canadian capital to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation. The city is an especially apt venue because of its rich history of stone carving and the many superb examples of the art to be seen on Parliament Hill.

The event was modeled on European stone carving festivals. Each carver worked from a cubic-foot block of stone – 7-1/2" x 7-1/2" x 15". They used only hand tools to create a work of art, in most cases during just 18 or 20 hours during the festival. Visitors were able to meet the artists and watch them at work.

The intention is to promote fellowship in the group and foster public awareness of stone carving. The festival is not a competitive event. Works produced over the weekend was offered at auction, with proceeds benefiting Ottawa Innercity Ministries.

Festival officials and participants have praised the versatility and high quality Indiana Limestone provides. The state’s native limestone is noted for its characteristic ability to accept carved detail. It’s relatively easy to carve, and attractive colors such as buff are favored by many artists.

“Continuing our support of this event is a source of great pride for us, especially as it puts our stone in the hands of outstanding carvers from around the world,” said Duffe Elkins, Indiana Limestone Company COO. “We’ve hoped from the start that demonstrating the qualities of our stone for carving will encourage artists and artisans to use it even more widely.”

