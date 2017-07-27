Oregon Tech Partners with Mindray for High Tech Ultrasound Education

Oregon Tech 25 DC8 Exp Oregon Tech has a reputation for its commitment to provide high quality learning experiences using the newest high tech ultrasound systems

To better prepare its ultrasound students to compete and thrive in the evolving healthcare environment, Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) partnered with Mindray North America to update department and education capabilities with twenty-five new Mindray DC-8 Exp high-performance ultrasound systems.

As one of the few institutions in the country to offer a four-year ultrasound degree program, Oregon Tech requires excellent performance and reliability from the systems used to train students. The polytechnic institution has a reputation for its commitment to provide high quality learning experiences using the newest high tech ultrasound systems. While many schools use second-hand systems, the partnership with Mindray allows Oregon Tech to achieve its educational goals by providing equipment that matches that found in the best healthcare settings.

“All ultrasound systems have automated imaging functions,” said Debbie McCollam, professor and Medical Imaging Technology department chair at Oregon Tech. “But we teach students to effectively use manual controls so they develop an intuitive understanding of ultrasound. This process, combined with the excellent image quality of the Mindray systems, allows students to learn how to acquire the highest quality ultrasound techniques and skills.”

In addition to comprehensive clinical application sets on which students are trained, the Mindray systems feature excellent ergonomics and intuitive control panels that match well with the Oregon Tech teaching and learning philosophy.

Oregon Tech’s partnership with Mindray extends beyond the installation of equipment to ongoing service and applications support to assure the long-term success of the cardiovascular and other ultrasound programs. The new machines are being installed in July, with students beginning practice on them in the fall.

Mindray is a global supplier of medical technology with an extensive family of ultrasound imaging solutions. The DC8 Exp will provide OIT’s students with sophisticated applications and intuitive workflow capabilities to help support the highest level of ultrasound learning skills

“We are pleased to partner with OIT in its mission for excellence in ultrasound education,” said Glen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief product officer of Mindray North America. “This cutting-edge ultrasound platform incorporates a number of tools designed to increase speed, accuracy, and productivity while maintaining the flexibility needed to complete exams comfortably and efficiently. It is an honor to be selected by this nationally recognized leader in ultrasound education.”

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices worldwide. Its global headquarters are located in Shenzhen, China, North American headquarters in Mahwah, New Jersey, a technology innovation center (formerly ZONARE) in Silicon Valley, California and multiple sales offices in major international markets. From the main manufacturing and engineering base in China, the company supplies, through a worldwide distribution network, a broad range of products across three primary business segments, which include patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics and medical imaging systems. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com

About Oregon Tech

Founded in Klamath Falls in 1947, Oregon Institute of Technology is the premier public polytechnic university the Pacific Northwest. Oregon Tech provides degree programs in engineering, technology health technologies, management, communication, and applied sciences that prepare students to be effective participants in their professional, public, and international communities through hands-on, applied learning. Oregon Tech has a full-service, residential campus in Klamath Falls, an urban, industry-focused campus in Wilsonville, an Online campus, as well as other degree delivery sites. Visit http://www.oit.edu to learn more about Oregon Institute of Technology.