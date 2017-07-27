With Nise Wave, anyone can duplicate restaurant taste with an automatic process that prepares the perfect meal at home – even while they’re at work, working-out or involved in any activity away from the kitchen.

With the support of crowdfunding foodies on Kickstarter, presales of the new Nise Wave automated Wi-Fi sous vide cooking device have surpassed $100,000 – triple the original campaign goal.

Nise Tech CEO Rayner Mendes says the overwhelming support of busy people around the world who have pre-ordered Nise Wave on Kickstarter proves the need for a product that automates cooking to help people prepare healthy high-quality meals at home.

“Nise Wave solves a problem for young professionals who love gourmet food but are too busy to prepare it, and can’t afford fine dining every night,” Mendes said. “With Nise Wave, they can program the device to have a perfectly cooked steaks, chicken, cocktails, and desserts ready to eat when they arrive home, and they don’t have to have any cooking experience to do it.”

Nise Wave is an automated high-tech personal chef that can transform any pot of water into a precision cooking device using the sous vide method. By applying smart algorithms to allow users to schedule the exact time they would like to eat, Nise Wave offers ‘set it and forget it’ functionality.

Nise Wave’s Wi-Fi-enabled, fully-automated process is controlled by a mobile app from anywhere. Using a patented adaptive temperature system, Nise Wave schedules readiness timing by intermittently raising and lowering temperatures throughout key cooking cycles. So, if rush-hour traffic slows a user down, they can postpone the final phase and still arrive home to a perfectly cooked meal.

“With Nise Wave, anyone can duplicate restaurant taste with an automatic process that prepares the perfect meal at home – even while they’re at work, working-out or involved in any activity away from the kitchen,” Mendes said.

Nise Wave is also the most affordable Wi-Fi sous vide on the market with early bird crowdfunding pricing starting at $125, a 37 percent discount from legacy $200-plus Wi-Fi enabled devices. For sous vide enthusiasts, Nise Wave represents a no-compromises solution, with 1,200 watts of power, and IP67 water resistance, all in a sleek and compact form factor.

Nise Wave uses only 20 percent of the power of a traditional electric stove, so users can do their part to support a more sustainable environment. A 12H cooking time will only consume $0.13 of electricity, in most states. Plus, sous vide enthusiasts can create and share recipes with other foodies via the Nise Wave app.

Nise Wave will also be shipping pre-packaged, ready to cook meal packs - creating an automated, ingredient-to-plate experience. These scan-able packs pre-program Nise Wave and take the prep time out of cooking.

“Hundreds of recipes are pre-programmed into the Nise Wave app and each comes with simple prep directions and instructions for the user, along with cooking instructions for the Wave,” said Nise Wave co-creator Grant Hu. “Anyone can master the sous vide technique with a wide array of desserts, entrées or drinks.”

To learn more about how The Nise Wave Smart Sous Vide can make cooking easier and food better tasting, and for limited-time early-bird specials, visit Nise Wave’s Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About Nise Tech

Rayner Mendes and Grant Hu started Nise Tech building upon the sous-vide technology that chefs have been using since the 1970s. Rayner Mendes, CEO of Nise Tech (in North America) joined up with Grant Hu (Chief Product Offer) in June 2016 and have been working on building the startup ever since. They have since been joined by Dorian Wilson (Chief Marketing Officer).