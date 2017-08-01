HCPro Announces the 2017 Revenue Integrity Symposium in Franklin, TN

Healthcare professionals are bombarded with information nowadays. The 2017 Revenue Integrity Symposium separates the information from the noise, says Elizabeth E. Lamkin, MHA, ACHE, Speaker

HCPro, HealthLeaders Media, and the National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity are proud to announce the 2017 Revenue Integrity Symposium. This exciting conference is being held October 23–24 in Franklin, Tennessee.

The 2017 Revenue Integrity Symposium brings together training on Medicare billing and compliance, patient status, revenue integrity, case management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement, helping attendees ensure compliance and accurate billing and reimbursement across the revenue cycle. Unlike any other, this conference offers a wide range of exciting sessions on critical revenue integrity topics and the chance to learn from and network with trusted industry experts and revenue cycle professionals of all varieties.

“With more than 20 sessions and 20 expert speakers who will be taking the stage to present during the event, it will be an exciting—and jam-packed—two days,” says Andrea Kraynak, CPC, revenue cycle product manager at HCPro and director of the National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity. “We are particularly pleased to open the conference with an interactive roundtable featuring 10 Advisory Board members from the National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity.”

The symposium’s expert speakers will cover critical topics essential to revenue integrity, such as IPPS and OPPS annual updates, chargemaster maintenance, the 2-midnight rule, denials management, payer audits, value-based purchasing, utilization review and condition code W2, revenue cycle management strategies, and much more!

“Healthcare professionals are bombarded with information nowadays. The 2017 Revenue Integrity Symposium separates the information from the noise and presents it in a way healthcare professionals can take back to their organizations to really add value,” says Elizabeth E. Lamkin, MHA, ACHE, CEO of PACE Healthcare Consulting, LLC, and Advisory Board member for the National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity. “I love the Revenue Integrity Symposium because there’s always a wonderful panel of speakers which bring a wealth of expertise to the table. I also get a lot of enjoyment from collaborating and networking with peers to see what others are doing in this growing field.”

NEW FOR 2017:



National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity roundtable

Properly addressing National Correct Coding Initiative edits and Medically Unlikely Edits

Fundamentals of national and local coverage determinations

Impacts of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act on revenue integrity

Patient Safety Indicators, hospital-acquired conditions, and other value-based models

Contemporary approaches to PEPPER to support revenue integrity and reduce risk

Current OIG trends and strategies to protect revenue

Links between ICD-10 and revenue

Case management issues that impact revenue cycle

Moving from denials management to denials prevention

ALSO ANNOUNCING:

For the first time ever, the Revenue Cycle Leadership Exchange will run in tandem with the 2017 Revenue Integrity Symposium!

Are you a vice president, director, or senior finance leader accountable for the direction of your hospital’s or health system’s revenue cycle enterprise? HealthLeaders Media and HCPro have added the Revenue Cycle Leadership Exchange, an exclusive, small-group opportunity within the 2017 Revenue Integrity Symposium. Selected leaders will be able to share ideas on a range of challenges, including patient-friendly billing strategies, understanding changes in the payer market, and driving high-level operational efficiency.

To learn more about the Revenue Integrity Symposium or the Revenue Cycle Leadership Exchange, please visit the event page: hcmarketplace.com/RIS2017.

About HCPro

HCPro, an H3.Group brand, is a leading provider of integrated information, education, training, and consulting products and services in the vital areas of healthcare regulation and compliance. HCPro is a pioneer in the delivery of web-based information, resources, and content on the business of healthcare to industry managers. HCPro has developed a series of unique internet-based solutions, including websites, online information centers, electronic product distribution, electronic site licenses, and strategic distribution alliances. Additional information can be found at http://www.hcpro.com.

For more information about HCPro and its offerings, please visit http://www.hcpro.com or call 800-650-6787.