Wisconsin Oven Ships Sand Core Drying Ovens to the Foundry Industry

Sand Core Drying Ovens

Wisconsin Oven Corporation shipped two (2) Natural Gas Fired Enhanced Duty Walk-In Series Ovens to the foundry industry. The batch ovens will be used for drying sand cores used in the casting process of a variety of parts. The sand core dryers have the capability to dry water and resin from 6,000 pounds of sand cores and a 600-pound steal load car from 70°F to 450°F within 2 hours.

Each of the work chamber dimensions of these sand core dryers is 10” W x 8” H x 20” L with a maximum temperature rating of 500°F. Guaranteed temperature uniformity of ±10°F at 500°F was documented with a nine (9) point temperature survey. The oven bodies were constructed with tongue and groove panel assemblies featuring Wisconsin Oven’s patented high efficiency panel seams that provide 25% better insulating efficiency.

“These sand core dryers were designed to maximize efficiency and decrease drying time of the cores. The customer is able to pour and dry more cores in less time than before resulting in an increase to their production.”- David Burke, Sales Representative, Torrid Enterprises

Unique features of these industrial ovens include:

•Natural Gas (Direct) Fired

•480 volts, 3 phase, 60 hertz

•17,200 CFM @ 20 HP recirculation blower

•Eclipse air heat burner rated at 950,000 BTU per hour

•Combination airflow to maximize heating rates and uniformity

•600 CFM @ ½ HP exhaust removes 11 gallons of water per batch

•NanoDac programmable controller/recorder

These sand core dryers were fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment from our facility. All safety interlocks were checked for proper operation and the equipment was operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures. An extensive quality assurance check list was completed to ensure the equipment met all Wisconsin Oven quality standards. This equipment is backed by Wisconsin Oven’s Exclusive and Unprecedented 5-Year WOW™ warranty.

About Wisconsin Oven

Wisconsin Oven Corporation has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing industrial ovens and other heating equipment since 1973. Their custom and standard industrial ovens are used for a multitude of applications including heat treating, finishing, drying, and curing. Many of the industries they serve require specific temperature uniformity and equipment performance documentation. Their experienced design team is able to meet even the most stringent standards for their customers’ equipment. Wisconsin Oven realizes that the success of the company depends on their Championship team of employees, which is why they have developed a company culture that recognizes and rewards employees. The goal at Wisconsin Oven is to outperform competition and provide customers with outstanding products and service.

Wisconsin Oven is owned by Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), a leading American manufacturer of industrial ovens, furnaces, pharmaceutical sterilizers, laboratory ovens, environmental temperature chambers, and stability test chambers. TPS provides thermal processing and test solutions for a range of industries. TPS brands include Baker Furnace, Blue M, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg, Lunaire, MPH, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. #11015AB