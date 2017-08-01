We continue to deploy Dialogic solutions because the company provides rock-solid products with the flexibility, reliability, and level of support we require for our solutions that are sold in 90+ countries worldwide.

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that, Intercope, a global messaging application provider and a longtime customer of Dialogic, has selected Dialogic’s Brooktrout® Fax software and boards as well as Dialogic’s Diva® boards for its MessagePlus/Open (MPO) application - a Single-Window, Multi-Channel messaging solution, well-known for its fax server solution combined with SMS-based services.

The Dialogic Brooktrout and Diva solution is integrated into Intercope’s MPO application, and handles upwards of 400 fax messages in a single server. The MPO application manages incoming and outgoing communications traffic on a highly scalable basis. Outgoing messages are sent directly from any MPO-integrated application and incoming messages are automatically distributed to databases, mail addresses, applications, or devices.

Businesses are currently facing the challenge of making sure their customers’ messages are available 24/7 (with no network downtime) while migrating their network from Next Generation Network (NGN) to all-IP network. It is critical that SMS, voice messages, and fax messages are accessible for apps and smartphones, as well as for immediate transfer to laptops or cloud storage. The Dialogic Diva and Brooktrout solution is helping Intercope maintain these messages as always accessible while enabling a seamless migration from a NGN to an all-IP network. Intercope can now help its customers reduce their operational expenditures by simplifying their messaging operations, while increasing their applications’ level of availability and reliability.

“We continue to deploy Dialogic solutions because the company provides rock-solid products with the flexibility, reliability, and level of support we require for our solutions that are sold in 90+ countries worldwide,” said Reinhart Laumer, President and CEO of Intercope.

“Brooktrout and Diva products have repeatedly received positive feedback and have shown continued deployments for their diversity in functionality, reliability, and cost effectiveness in implementing communications applications,” said Jim Machi, SVP of Product Management and Marketing. “We hope to enable even more successes for our customers as we continue to invest and improve communications applications building block technology.”

Please visit the Brooktrout and Diva webpages for more information on its features and capabilities.

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 3,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting http://www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice.

Dialogic, Brooktrout, and Diva are registered trademarks of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof (“Dialogic”). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

About Intercope

INTERCOPE is a private, independent company founded in 1982 in Hamburg, Germany with local support in France, Italy, Spain, UK and the USA. INTERCOPE is a leading provider of enterprise fax server solutions since 1992 including channels for SMS and email and of a Single Window messaging solution for financial networks including EBICS and SWIFT. More than 1,000 customers in 90 countries, including more than half of the top 200 banks world-wide, benefit from INTERCOPE’s solutions and technology. INTERCOPE maintains long-term relations with major enterprise customers, many of them for more than 10 years, and works closely with major industry partners such as Dialogic, IBM and SWIFT.

http://www.intercope.com

