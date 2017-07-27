Maker Faire San Diego

Maker Faire San Diego is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to be a part of this fantastic event, October 7-8, 2017 in Balboa Park. Maker Faire needs assistance with set-up, tear-down, exhibitors, attendees and staff members while the event is up and running. Volunteers must have a positive, hardworking attitude and excellent skills in customer service. In exchange for volunteer hours, the festival of invention and creativity will give participants two free tickets to Maker Faire and a T-Shirt. Sign up at sdmakerfaire(at)gmail.com. Learn more at: http://sandiego.makerfaire.com/volunteer/

Available shifts for volunteers at Maker Faire San Diego 2017:

Tuesday-Thursday, October 3-5 —VARIOUS DUTIES

Friday, October 6 —SET UP

8:00am – 12:00pm, 11:30am – 3:30pm, 3:00pm – 7:00pm

Saturday, October 7 —SHOWTIME

7:30am – 11:30am, 11:00am – 3:00pm, 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Sunday, October 8 —SHOWTIME

7:30am – 11:30am, 11:00am – 3:00pm, 2:30pm – 6:30pm

For more information, visit our website at http://sandiego.makerfaire.com. Maker Faire San Diego is produced by The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership and The San Diego Makers Guild.

ABOUT MAKER FAIRE: Maker Faire is an award winning, family friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and more. Maker Faire has become part of pop-culture, a place for experiential marketing, debuting new technologies and inventions, and celebrating geekdom. Maker Media produces two annual flagship Maker Faires, partners with museums to produce Featured Maker Faires, and works with communities to license Mini Maker Faires around the world. http://sandiego.makerfaire.com/

HISTORY OF MAKER FAIRE: The first Maker Faire launched in May 2006 in the San Francisco Bay Area and was quickly followed by Faires in Austin, Detroit and New York City, as well as others around the world. Technology has lowered the barriers to entry to becoming a Maker and this launched the Maker Movement which fuels Maker Faire. Maker Faire was designed to be forward-looking, showcasing Makers who are exploring new forms and new technologies. But it’s not just for exhibiting what’s new in technical fields—Maker Faire features innovation and experimentation across the spectrum of science, engineering, art, performance and craft.

ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO MAKERS GUILD: The San Diego Makers Guild is a nonprofit that is committed to fostering the maker community and to promoting, showcasing, and encouraging adoption of making by individuals and public and private institutions, with the goal of advancing education, innovation, commerce and lifelong learning. Our vision is to help develop San Diego into a nationally known maker city. Learn more at http://SDMakersGuild.org.

ABOUT THE BALBOA PARK CULTURAL PARTNERSHIP: Balboa Park Cultural Partnership is a nonprofit organization through which 30 arts, science and cultural institutions in Balboa Park collaborate to achieve shared goals. By helping these groups achieve greater organizational efficiency, innovation and excellence, it seeks to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Balboa Park. For more information visit http://www.bpcp.org.

# # #