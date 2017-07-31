The National Association for Critical Illness Insurance (NACII), the nation’s leading advocacy organization focused on providing education and support in the ever-expanding market of supplemental health benefits, will host the annual Supplemental Benefits Forum September 6 – 8 in Orlando, Florida. This year, in recognition of the organization’s 15th anniversary, the forum is expanding its focus to include a broader range of supplemental and voluntary benefits including Accident and Hospital Indemnity.

Two special bonus sessions have been added to this year’s program. They are:

Principle-Centered Sales Training

Ken Smith, well-known author of Sales Lessons from the Masters, is an experienced insurance sales and marketing professional. This session will reflect what he has learned (and continues to learn) in his experience selling and training executives in the insurance industry. It is Ken’s belief that sales and success principles are like the laws of nature—they never change! This compelling presentation will illustrate what works and why, and it will be a must-attend session for insurance professionals not only in sales, but also product development, underwriting, and more.

Milliman’s Bonus Compliance Workshop

Stacy Koron, JD, along with other industry experts, will explore the increasingly complex regulatory environment in supplemental benefits. Developed in response to feedback from prior attendees, this session will cover key information on the newest updates in federal law, including the taxation of indemnity benefits and the impact of the changes to the ACA on excepted benefits. Panelists will also discuss state regulatory challenges and essential aspects of form filings, rate filings, and annual reporting. Among our distinguished panelists will be:



Dasha Brockmeyer, Associate Attorney at Saul Ewing LLP

Thomas Carswell, Assistant Director of the Division of Product Review at the Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance

Traci Hawkins, Director & AML Compliance Officer at Trustmark Insurance Company

Jennifer Howard, Consulting Actuary at Milliman, Inc.

The 2017 NACII Supplemental Benefits Forum is designed to provide value for professionals in a variety of roles. Specialists in product development, claims, risk management, underwriting, pricing, sales and distribution, marketing, and administration will all find significant opportunities for professional growth and networking.

For additional details or to register for the Forum, visit the NACII website at http://www.nacii.org.

About NACII

NACII (National Association for Critical Illness Insurance), formed in 2002, is the leading advocate for Critical Illness Insurance in the United States. For the last fifteen years, NACII has spearheaded programs designed to educate and disseminate information in an effort to synchronize development of insurer products and insurance department regulation, as well as to increase knowledge of the growing need for Critical Illness Insurance (CII). In 2017, NACII has an expanded focus, which now includes the full array of supplemental health products including Accident Insurance and Hospital Indemnity Insurance plans.