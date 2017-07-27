Ziggi's Coffee Adds New Location With Latest Colorado Franchisees

Kevin and Heather Willard (left) stand next to Ziggi's founders, Camrin and Brandon Knudsen (right) outside of the original Ziggi's Coffee store located in Longmont, Colorado. I just kept coming back to Ziggi’s and their mission and the people; the employees and the staff. Everybody’s just so good to us. They’re patient and kind and really enjoy this. The whole concept is really awesome and their franchise plan is top notch.

Ziggi’s Coffee (http://www.ZiggisCoffee.com), a Colorado based drive-thru coffee concept, will soon be adding a new location northeast of Denver in Hudson, Colorado with the signing of its latest franchise agreement and continued expansion in the market.

This is the first location for entrepreneurs and new franchise owners, Kevin and Heather Willard, who already have a site picked out for their first drive-thru location. The Willards have a long history in business ownership, from owning a farm and hay business, to running a feed and supply store, and investing in real estate, they know a thing or two when it comes to entrepreneurship.

“We both come from self-employed families and we’ve always been self-employed ourselves; that’s what we know,” said Heather Willard. “I’ve worked for other people, but our heart blood is self-employment. When I came across Ziggi’s, I knew it was the perfect fit for me. I love the people, the company and the dynamics. Plus, it still gives me a chance to be an owner but also has processes in place, making it very structured and very organized. I can’t wait to get this thing started.”

Once the first location is up and running, Willard says she hopes to open two additional locations and possibly more later on, but first, she wants to dive in and learn the business inside and out. Focusing on customer service and managing her employees, Willard plans to be very hands-on, putting her energy into growing the business and taking it to the next level.

“This is something I can dig my heels into and enjoy every day,” she said. “I’m just really grateful to come across Ziggi’s. It’s a miracle basically. Everything just started falling into place and I didn’t want to look anywhere else. I just kept coming back to Ziggi’s and their mission and the people; the employees and the staff. Everybody’s just so good to us. They’re patient and kind and really enjoy this. The whole concept is really awesome and their franchise plan is top notch. They’ve got it together.”

With site-selection complete, the Willards will be entering the construction phase where they will be working closely with the Ziggi’s team to bring their store to life. Comprehensive training will follow for them and their staff as they prepare to serve a steady line of customers when the newest Ziggi’s location opens for business.

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a fast track of growth with eight existing locations and seven more currently in development across the country. Individuals who are interested in franchising with Ziggi’s Coffee can find more information at http://www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise and are encouraged to get in touch with the Franchise Team by filling out an online inquiry form.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, the leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, is dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With eight existing Colorado locations, and additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S. To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit http://www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise or follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.