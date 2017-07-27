New Family Travel Web Publication Announced

FXExpress Publications, Inc., parent company of Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the upcoming launch of whereverfamily.com, a new web publication written for traveling families.

Whereverfamily.com will launch Sept. 1, 2017, as the trusted travel source for modern families. The website, developed in conjunction with MGA2, based in Warminster, Pa., will update daily. WhereverFamily will deliver fresh content on a range of family travel topics, including cruising, destinations and important tips across all budgets and age groups, crafted by a network of family travel experts. Whereverfamily.com will present The Wherever Awards annually and will produce e-newsletters weekly.

Research shows family travel trends include history-driven trips, multigenerational travel and vacations where families can disconnect to reconnect. WhereverFamily’s audience boasts a household income of $179,000, with 91 percent holding passports, 57 percent staying in 4-star hotels and 58 percent flying business or premium economy.

Beginning Sept. 1, 2017, visit whereverfamily.com daily and find WhereverFamily on social media:

About whereverfamily.com

A web publication created by Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com’s parent company FXExpress Publications, Inc., whereverfamily.com is the trusted source for the modern family. Updated daily with content unique to today’s traveling families, the website features need-to-know information on planning family trips at any budget for any age group. Launching Sept. 1, 2017, WhereverFamily will be complemented by weekly newsletters and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Each year, whereverfamily.com will award The Wherever Awards.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, eFlyer USA, eFlyer Asia, Trazee Travel, WhereverFamily and several annuals; and also operating globaltravelerusa.com, globaltravelerusa.com/blog, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com.