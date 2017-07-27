Para-Plus Translations, Inc. (http://www.para-plus.com), a global provider of translation and interpretation services, has been nominated for The Legal Intelligencer’s 2017 “Best of” survey, distinguishing the firm as one of the region’s premier service providers for the legal profession.

The Legal Intelligencer’s annual “Best of” reader ranking survey asks readers to vote for the top providers of products and services to Pennsylvania’s legal industry. Survey results will be published in the “Best of 2017” issue on October 16, 2017.

This nomination marks the fifth time that Para-Plus Translations has been nominated since 2013. In 2013, Para-Plus was named to the Inc. 5000 ranking as one of the fastest growing, privately owned companies in the United States. Para-Plus also was named a SmartCEO100 Best-Run Company and has been named to the New Jersey Law Journal’s “Best of” reference guide of top service providers for the legal profession in New Jersey.

Para-Plus Translations was founded in 1980 by Sonia Santiago, a native of Puerto Rico, who recognized the need for high quality interpretation and translation services in the legal community. Thirty years later, Para-Plus offers services in more than 100 languages and is operated by Santiago’s two sons, Robert Santiago, Chief Operations Officer and Carlos Santiago, Vice President.

About Para-Plus Translations, Inc.: Para-Plus Translations is a leading provider of comprehensive global translation, interpretation, transcription, voice-over, sign language and Braille services in more than 100 languages. Founded in 1980, Para-Plus Translations has been offering a wide range of foreign language services to businesses, individuals and organizations for more than three decades. Para-Plus Translations takes pride in delivering outstanding service and personal attention, representing a wide array of industries including businesses, law firms and legal service providers, governments and municipalities, health care, education, financial and insurance institutions. National and international clients rely on Para-Plus Translations to provide document translation, business and trade translation and interpretation, conference translation and interpretation, criminal justice and law enforcement translation and interpretation, medicine and health care translation and interpretation, educational translation and interpretation, and multimedia and voice-over translation and interpretation. The dedicated team of foreign language linguists assists clients in breaking down communication barriers to build lasting relationships with multicultural contacts. For further information, please visit http://www.para-plus.com.