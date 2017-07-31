Celergo, the leading fully-managed international payroll solution, has been named a 2017 winner of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This is the 8th year that Celergo has received this distinguished award.

This year marks the 11th year that the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has presented the Chicago Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® awards. The competition identifies and honors organizations that excel at employee relations, use innovation to motivate employees, and implement creative compensation programs.

Each of the winning companies was assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. Some of the assessed categories are: compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

“We are honored to receive Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award for the 8th year, and are pleased that our focus on the employee experience is being recognized,” said Timothy Callahan, Celergo CEO. “Engaged, highly skilled team members are the secret ingredient to Celergo’s success. That is why we focus on creating a fun, active and productive culture.”

About Celergo

Celergo provides the leading fully-managed international payroll solution, whose technology-powered, service-backed capabilities meet the needs of companies in 150+ countries. As pioneers in payroll outsourcing, Celergo has managed some of the most complicated payrolls and built an unparalleled set of competencies and expertise, along with cloud-based software that integrates with all major HR systems. Celergo helps clients find efficiencies, improve accuracy, reduce costs, and minimize risk. Celergo’s experienced, multilingual staff covers all time zones and regions, delivering the highest quality service from four operations centers in Chicago, Bogota, Budapest, and Singapore. Celergo has met or exceeded large financial institutions’ data security requirements – the most stringent in the world – and complies with OFAC, FCPA, BCP, all data privacy, and SSAE16 policies and practices.

About Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

The “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®,” a program of the National Association for Business Resources, is presented annually in several markets.

The National Association for Business Resources based in Warren, Mich. boasts a sphere of influence that no other organization of its kind can claim, leveraging a depth of programs and community initiatives that positively impact more than 150,000 businesses. For more information, please visit https://101bestandbrightest.com/.

