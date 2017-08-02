FullContact, the leading open platform for 360 degree customer, company and relationship insights, today announced it has added a connector for its world class identity resolution data to Pega® Exchange, Pegasystems’ curated online marketplace of applications, add-on components, and utilities that provide more productive and collaborative application development. FullContact is extending its partnership into Pega applications to give users access to social insights about their contacts that are critical to providing personalized experiences.

As social data is typically fragmented and scattered across channels, organizations need the ability to pull this data together in a cohesive way, providing a comprehensive view of their customers. FullContact unifies disjointed customer data from more than 120 different social networks to form a single identity, allowing brands to create more accurate customer segments and personas. By adding a FullContact connector to the Pega Exchange, Pega users can turn one data point, such as an email, into a cohesive profile. With access to enriched customer profiles, organizations can deliver the right messages to the right people via the right channels, increasing satisfaction and performance throughout the customer journey.

“Companies now operate in a world where their customers expect more targeted messages, more personalized experiences, and feel the need to be known as an individual, not a number or ID. FullContact is dedicated to helping companies create these enhanced human to human touches by providing 360 degree insights into each of their customers through our suite of easy-to-use APIs.” Bart Lorang, CEO & Co-Founder, FullContact.

The Pega Exchange from Pegasystems, the software company empowering customer engagement at the world’s leading enterprises, enables users to rapidly extend and enhance the value of their Pega technology investments by leveraging third-party solutions to quickly build new applications or add robust features to existing applications. This improves time to market and reduces integration and development costs while adding advanced functionality. Pega’s adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs.

“As Pega’s ecosystem continues to grow, our evolving offerings on Pega Exchange provide new capabilities that will help clients meet their customer engagement needs,” said Ying Chen, head of product marketing, Platform, Pegasystems. “By giving Pega users access to FullContact’s advanced social data capabilities, they gain valuable insights that enable them to produce better customer experiences.”



For more information on the Pega Exchange visit https://pdn.pega.com/exchange or for a free sample report from FullContact visit http://www.fullcontact.com/data/.

About FullContact

FullContact provides an open Customer 360 Platform, delivering the insights and information which empower businesses to be awesome with the people who matter most. By providing the broadest and most accurate data, integrated smoothly and securely via a cross-platform suite of easy-to-use APIs, FullContact enables companies to enrich and enhance their understanding of their existing customers, and helps them identify, find and make meaningful connections with future prospects. For more information, please visit https://www.fullcontact.com/data/.