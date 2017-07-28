NAAMTA "Eagle Air Med has been providing safe, compassionate, and efficient air medical services for more than 30 years," said Mike Brown, Eagle Air Med Program Director. ". . NAAMTA helps us improve and strengthen our program and industry.

NAAMTA is awarding Eagle Air Med with their third consecutive Medical Transport accreditation. Eagle Air Med provides air medical transportation of patients from cities and rural/remote areas to hospitals with a higher-level of care in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Utah including American Indian and tribal communities.

"Eagle Air Med has been providing safe, compassionate, and efficient air medical services for more than 30 years," said Mike Brown, Eagle Air Med Program Director. "We are excited to complete our reaccreditation with NAAMTA; an alliance that helps us improve and strengthen our program and our industry."

Eagle Air Med requested that NAAMTA perform a third-party audit of all aspects of their transport services to substantiate their mission in providing high-quality patient care and transport safety.

NAAMTA accreditation verifies that an organization meets or exceeds the criteria defined in the medical transport standards. The NAAMTA Accreditation Standards identify criteria in business policies, licensure, education, skills maintenance, communication, safety, etc.

Utilizing the NAAMTA Standards and the ISO 9001:2015 auditing guidelines, to conduct an extensive audit of company policies and procedures, flight operations, medical practices, and aircraft and service facilities; Eagle Air Med demonstrated compliance to each of the defined standards and excelled in identifying best practice procedures.

Lisa Gee, a member of the NAAMTA auditing team stated: “Eagle Air Med demonstrates an ongoing commitment to safety and best practice. We commend their efforts to create a culture of safety throughout the organization. In addition, the audit process allowed us to see firsthand the strong commitment and relationships that Eagle Air Med has with the hospitals and communities that they serve. NAAMTA is honored to have Eagle Air Med as a partner in lifesaving excellence.”

As an accredited program, Eagle Air Med is a participating member of the NAAMTA Alliance. This alliance unifies accredited organizations in the vanguard of continuous improvement in the medical transport industry. NAAMTA Alliance members are held in high esteem for meeting stringent requirements that define and influence transport operational excellence.

About NAAMTA

NAAMTA is an accreditation standard-bearer for the medical transport industry, offering procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement.

NAAMTA is globally recognized for its ISO 9001:2008 QMS certification and the implementation of quality practices in their accreditation program. NAAMTA’s certified quality management system is audited annually by PRI Registrar, which is an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board-approved Registrar accredited to certify organizations to a variety of management systems including ISO 9001.

Through a dynamic approach to auditing and a vast array of web-based reporting and learning tools for members, NAAMTA distinguishes itself as an accreditation source interested in providing services to their members and work toward the improvement of the standard of performance among medical transport and EMS providers at national and global levels.

About Eagle Air Med

Since its first medical transport in 1981, Eagle Air Med has sought to meet the needs of people living in remote areas of the Intermountain West. Eagle Air Med provides ALS and Critical Care services for patients from pediatrics to geriatrics, including the transport of medical, surgical, cardiac, trauma, pediatric, OB, neurologic, and burn patients. Eagle Air Med flies’ patients from the scene of an accident or from rural facilities to tertiary care centers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Eagle Air Med received the AAMS Excellence in Community Service award in 2012 for their broad-based continuing community leadership, and their commitment and involvement with the agencies and communities that they serve.