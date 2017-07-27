Arizona Compost Facility Tension Fabric Building Begins Construction

Guard-All Building Solutions has started construction on a composting facility building in rural Arizona. The massive 70,000 square foot tension fabric building will measure 140′ wide by 500′ long with enough headroom for a front-end loader to work in the building. The new composting facility will allow the business owner to process 70,000 tons material at a time.

Guard-All’s installation crew is scheduled to install the large Centurion 48 Series tension fabric building in 6 to 7 weeks. The low-maintenance fabric building will provide the customer with years of service, and low operating costs due to the translucent cover that allows natural light during daytime hours.

Guard-All’s Centurion 48 building is a 48″ steel truss frame, fabric membrane covered tension fabric building. The Centurion Series buildings range in truss frame widths from 80′ to over 150′ wide, and can built as long as required. The buildings are manufactured with either 13′ or 18′ legs.

The Centurion Series buildings use NovaShield® II with ArmorKote™ architectural fabric for its UV stability, abrasion resistance and durability. The building will feature modular fabric membrane panels attached with a keder rail system. The fabric membrane will be secured to the building with a 10,000-lb. capacity block winch cover tensioning system.

The massive steel trusses for the Centurion Series buildings are built with cold-formed seamless carbon steel structural tubing that conforms to the ASTM A500 standard. The manufactured trusses are hot-dip galvanized to provide a durable, corrosion-free finish.

About Guard-All Building Solutions

Guard-All Building Solutions manufactures an innovative selection of tension fabric buildings. The Dallas, Texas based business produces highly engineered steel-framed fabric buildings, ranging from massive clear span structures to cost-effective temporary buildings. The modular nature of the company’s tension fabric buildings allows for quick installation, care-free maintenance, easy expansion and the ability to reach any length required. The company’s structures are in use across North America by a wide variety of markets; including industrial, commercial, municipal and agricultural.

