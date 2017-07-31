American Federation (AF) Board of Directors met at Research Triangle Park (Durham, NC), home to over 200 companies, including The International Society of Automation, the founding member of AF. ETA® International is a proud member of Automation Federation and supports common goals that strive for a trained and skilled automation workforce along with shaping the future of cybersecurity protection in global manufacturing.

The Automation Federation (AF) is an association of member organizations providing awareness, programs, and services that advance the automation profession for the betterment of humanity. Participating in the recent AF Board of Directors meeting, ETA International worked with other industry professionals and associations to strengthen workforce development and cybersecurity initiatives affecting automation while promoting member advocacy.

The Board of Directors established key directives for advancing workforce development in automation. First, AF released its “Automation Is” video that encompasses advocacy of diversity/inclusion and Veteran workforce initiatives as well as educates the public about automation and the many careers available today in the industry.

The decision to participate in the American Association of Community College Workforce Development Institute allowed AF to influence program design, development, and delivery, in services to students and employers, and in creative solutions to workforce and economic development challenges. In addition, AF will continue its Automation Competency Model Conference with California Community Colleges as well as its efforts with Project Lead the Way (PLTW) to engage teachers and career counselors with automation career directives.

AF will also participate with NOVA, the most-watched prime time science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly, to expand the automation and advanced manufacturing career message.

Another initiative was AF’s participation in the FIRST Robotics Championships, which brings together tens of thousands of students of all ages for the ultimate celebration of science and technology. Through F”IRST, AF will be able to engage younger students to promote entrance into technical careers.

As always, AF will engage the White House to make sure the automation/advanced manufacturing career message is heard.

“The strength of any trade association can be determined by its members,” said ETA President Teresa Maher, CSS, adding, “ETA® International is a proud member of Automation Federation and supports common goals that strive for a trained and skilled automation workforce along with shaping the future of cybersecurity protection in global manufacturing.”

AF will continue the Cybersecurity initiative with the new President’s administration. The White House National Security Staff has requested the assistance of AF to help in the preparation/implementation of a cybersecurity workforce development plan and stated that they trust and value the partnership with AF to be the leader in the OT Cybersecurity effort. AF will maintain its engagement with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCOE) to strengthen Operational Technology (OT), the technology that is used to operate, monitor and control the power system.

Working with the British government to assist in the development of a Cybersecurity workforce for industry sectors, AF participated at the US/UK Security Innovation Network (SINET) Summit in London. The British government has requested that AF take part in a larger OT Cybersecurity event with United Kingdom industry leaders.

AF, under the umbrella organization of the International Society of Automation (ISA), has been a strong and vocal advocate for the use of ISA’s industrial automation and control systems (IACS) cybersecurity standards (ISA/IEC 62443) in better protecting industry and critical infrastructure from cyberattack.

AF will continue to play a critical role in the development of the US Cybersecurity Framework, a how-to guide for American industry and operators of critical infrastructure to strengthen their cyber defenses, along with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Representatives of AF have been advising the White House on the value of ISA’s industrial cybersecurity standards and the importance of incorporating them as core framework guidelines.

“The Automation Federation is honored to be recognized for its efforts in raising awareness around the need to better defend America’s critical assets from the serious risks posed by cyberwarfare,” said Michael Marlowe, Automation Federation Managing Director and Government Relations Director.

“While no one can prevent industrial cyber attacks, you can significantly reduce your vulnerabilities,” he said, adding, “That’s why ISA cybersecurity standards are so valuable as they’re proven to mitigate and minimize the consequences.”

About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has issued over 200,000 professional certifications. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and travel with the individual, regardless of employment or status change and measure competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org

About Automation Federation - The Automation Federation is a global umbrella organization of twenty (20) member organizations and six working groups engaged in automation activities. The Automation Federation enables its members to more effectively fulfill their missions, advance the science and engineering of automation technologies and applications, and develop the workforce needed to capitalize on the benefits of automation. For more information about the Automation Federation, visit http://www.automationfederation.org.

