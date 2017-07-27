8 Houston Physician Specialists Recognized with Top Doctors Award

HPCS Receives Houston's Top Doctors Award

Houston Plastic Craniofacial & Sinus Surgery, a highly-experienced and respected cosmetic, reconstructive and sinus practice in Houston, proudly announces that all eight of its physicians have been awarded H Texas magazine’s 2017 Top Doctors Award. This prestigious award recognizes physicians demonstrating clinical excellence while delivering the highest standards of patient care. Recipients are nominated by peers, patients, and H Texas readers.

Although Houston contains the world’s largest concentration of medical institutions, only a small percentage of healthcare professionals can be named Top Doctors. HPCS is comprised of experienced and compassionate surgeons specializing in a diverse range of fields. The surgeon team is led by Dr. Sean Boutros and includes Dr. Samer Fakhri, Dr. Erika Sato, Dr. Rukmini “Vinaya” Rednam, Dr. Arjuna Kuperan, Dr. Scott Reis, Dr. Regina Rodman and Dr. Sanaz Harirchian.

The state-of-the-art medical practice provides patients with advanced treatments in some of the most complex, sophisticated fields of medicine. At HPCS, every patient is treated with the same amount of detail, focus, and care ensuring the best possible outcomes: from breathtaking cosmetic and aesthetic services to life-transforming complex sinus surgeries and cutting-edge breast reconstructions after cancer.

For over a decade, HPCS has treated patients from 6 continents, 45 countries, and 43 states. HPCS currently has locations in Memorial, The Texas Medical Center and The Woodlands. If you are interested in booking a consultation with one of HPCS’s specialists, please call 713-791-0700 or visit myhoustonsurgeons.com.