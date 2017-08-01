Results of Airline Wine Competition Released

Global Traveler, the only AAM-audited magazine for luxury business and leisure travelers, releases the results of its 13th annual Wines on the Wing Airline Wine Competition.

The competition, held June 8, took place at City Winery in New York City. Expert judges participated in the blind tasting of 32 airlines’ white, red and sparkling wines. The judges hailed from a wide range of specialties, including sommeliers, wine shop owners and winemakers. In total, 28 Champagnes/sparkling wines, 56 white wines and 61 red wines were tasted.

Airlines are required to submit five different wines — two red wines, two white wines and one sparkling wine/Champagne — to be eligible for the overall Best International Business Class Wines on the Wing award or the Best International First Class Wines on the Wing award. For the first time in 2017, Global Traveler awarded gold, silver and bronze awards in each category. This year, the overall winner for Best International Business Class Wines on the Wing was Air Canada, and the winner for Best International First Class Wines on the Wing was Asiana Airlines.

In the white wine category, Best International Business Class White Wine was tied for Jurtschitsch Grüner Veltliner 2016, Austria, submitted by Air Canada, and Steininger Grüner Veltliner 2015, Austria, submitted by Brussels Airlines. For first class, the winner was EL AL Israel Airlines with Vitkin Winery Grenache Blanc 2015, Israel.

The best business-class Champagne was Aeroflot’s Ayala Brut Majeur, NV. The best first-class Champagne was United Airlines’ Joseph Perrier Brut Cuvée Royale 2004. TAP Portugal’s Luis Pato Blanc de Blancs, NV, won Best International Business Class Sparkling Wine.

When it came to red wine, Asiana Airlines reigned supreme in the first-class category with Gran Claustro 2011, Spain, and All Nippon Airways took the No. 1 business-class spot with Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, Washington.

For the ninth consecutive year, Global Traveler awarded the Best North American Wines on the Wing. North American airlines submitted first-class and business-class wine samples, depending on their domestic flight offerings.

American Airlines was named Best North American First Class/Business Class Wines on the Wing, and also won for its red wine, La Ferme du Côtes du Rhône 2014, France, and its white wine, Domaine de la Chaise Sauvignon 2016, France. Hawaiian Airlines’ Flor Prosecco, NV, Italy, won Best North American Champagne/Sparkling Wine.

For the seventh year, Global Traveler awarded the Best Alliance Wines on the Wing. The participating airlines were divided by their airline alliance. The overall points for each airline were tallied and averaged to determine the alliance with the highest total. Congratulations to oneworld, represented by airberlin, American Airlines and British Airways.

Competition director Eunice Fried spent months preparing for the blind tasting. Fried, an accomplished wine journalist and respected wine expert, resides in New York City.

Global Traveler is the only U.S.-based publication to conduct such a survey in the United States.

The top airlines in each category are:

BEST INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CLASS WINES ON THE WING

GOLD Air Canada

SILVER Brussels Airlines

BRONZE TAP Portugal

4. airberlin

5. Aeroflot

BEST INTERNATIONAL FIRST CLASS WINES ON THE WING

GOLD Asiana Airlines

SILVER British Airways

BRONZE United Airlines

4. Singapore Airlines

5. American Airlines

BEST CHAMPAGNE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CLASS

GOLD Aeroflot

SILVER All Nippon Airways

BRONZE Delta Air Lines

4. Brussels Airlines/Hainan Airlines (TIE)

5. airberlin

BEST CHAMPAGNE INTERNATIONAL FIRST CLASS

GOLD United Airlines

SILVER American Airlines

BRONZE Singapore Airlines

4. Asiana Airlines

5. British Airways

BEST SPARKLING WINE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CLASS

GOLD TAP Portugal

SILVER Alitalia

BRONZE Hawaiian Airlines

BEST WHITE WINE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CLASS

GOLD Air Canada/Brussels Airlines (TIE)

SILVER Air Serbia

BRONZE United Airlines

4. Singapore Airlines

5. TAP Portugal

BEST WHITE WINE INTERNATIONAL FIRST CLASS

GOLD EL AL Israel Airlines

SILVER All Nippon Airways/Asiana Airlines (TIE)

BRONZE British Airways

4. Singapore Airlines/American Airlines (TIE)

5. American Airlines

BEST RED WINE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CLASS

GOLD All Nippon Airways

SILVER American Airlines

BRONZE Aeromexico

4. TAP Portugal

5. Brussels Airlines

BEST RED WINE INTERNATIONAL FIRST CLASS

GOLD Asiana Airlines

SILVER Asiana Airlines

BRONZE Singapore Airlines

4. United Airlines

5. British Airways

BEST NORTH AMERICAN WINES ON THE WING

GOLD American Airlines

SILVER JetBlue

BRONZE Delta Air Lines

BEST NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPAGNE/SPARKLING WINE

GOLD Hawaiian Airlines

SILVER Delta Air Lines/JetBlue (TIE)

BRONZE Virgin America

BEST NORTH AMERICAN RED WINE

GOLD American Airlines

SILVER JetBlue

BRONZE Delta Air Lines

BEST NORTH AMERICAN WHITE WINE

GOLD American Airlines

SILVER United Airlines

BRONZE JetBlue

BEST ALLIANCE WINES ON THE WING

GOLD oneworld

SILVER Star Alliance

BRONZE SkyTeam

For more information on the competition, check out the August 2017 issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

