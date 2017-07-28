Seasonal changes in temperature can take a toll on a business’s critical facility systems. As summer sets in, MaintenX International wants to equip local companies with solutions to ensure their building’s systems don’t get beat by the heat. Their maintenance experts are here to help your critical systems stay in tip top shape this summer.

“During the summer months, the proper maintenance of a building’s critical systems is crucial,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “Air conditioning, refrigeration and plumbing maintenance are all necessary to make sure you survive the summer unscathed. It’s much better to take proactive measures than get hit with a breakdown that disrupts your business.”

MaintenX and its national network of knowledgeable and skilled technicians have been helping local businesses for more than 30 years. Below are a few tips to make sure your systems run smoothly this summer:

1. Preventative Maintenance

First and foremost, it’s important to have a proper preventative maintenance plan in place to maintain peak efficiency for all of your building’s systems. Having a designated technician regularly check and clean your air conditioning, plumbing and refrigeration systems can prevent breakdowns. By investing in a preventative maintenance plan, your proactive measures will save your company time and money.

2. Air Conditioning

Timely maintenance to your Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) unit can keep your system in a good state of repair and keep utility costs down. Change your system’s air filter once a month to prevent your unit from working harder than it has to. In addition, it’s important to keep your air conditioner clean. This includes the drain pans, fan motor and condenser coils. These simple actions will ensure your air conditioning system keeps all of your employees and patrons comfortable this summer.

3. Plumbing Systems

The summer months typically lead to an increase in water usage. This influx means it’s especially crucial to maintain your plumbing systems to avoid any problems. To prevent clogged sinks, snake your drains regularly to prevent blockages. A baking soda and vinegar mixture can also be utilized to break down any build-up. Be sure to have your pipes water jetted to remove any gunk that gathered over the year too.

4. Refrigeration Systems

Although it may be hot outside, you want to make sure your company’s refrigeration system stays cold. To make sure your unit works efficiently this season, check refrigerant levels, thermostats and pressure controls. Be sure to check the system’s temperature readings inside the unit and inspect the discharge, liquid and suction lines too. You’ll also want to clean motors, coils and drain pans to avoid any breakdowns.

5. Irrigation Systems

Well-maintained landscaping on your property is an important part of making a strong first impression with potential customers. To ensure your lawn stays green this summer, check that all sprinkler heads are in working order. Oftentimes, grass and weeds can grow over your watering system and prevent adequate irrigation. On the other hand, it is also important to not overwater your grass. If summertime brings frequent storms to your area, adjust your sprinklers frequency accordingly. No one wants a flooded front lawn.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, general contracting company. As one of the largest national facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians that includes a national subcontractor network of over 45,000 members. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.