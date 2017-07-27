Lead Liaison Releases Kit for Marketing in Higher Education

Lead Liaison, a software company that specializes in providing marketing and sales solutions, released a collection of resources for educational institutions this week. Their Education Kit includes an overview of marketing in the education sector, a checklist of how to apply marketing automation specifically to educational institutions, various case studies, and more.

“We already know that we’ve got a powerful solution, but the problem that a lot of people run into is how to apply it,” says Jen Worsham, Director of Client Relations at Lead Liaison. “Marketing for higher education can be difficult, but it shouldn't be. We want to show, based on in depth research and real-life case studies, that marketing automation can help increase student retention, accelerate new student enrollment, and streamline communication.”

Lead Liaison’s Education Kit encourages educational institutions to evoke emotion with their audience by telling compelling stories and using a consistent theme across omni-channel marketing efforts - both online and offline.

The kit breaks down which of Lead Liaison’s features solve problems that are commonly found in marketing for higher education. Automation, for example, can improve response time and increase operating efficiency. Personalized website content tailors website visitors’ experience, making it unique to each student. Lead Liaison supports omni-channel marketing, including email, social media, text messages, postcards, and even handwritten letters, which helps build emotional ties between the audience and the university. They assist in overcoming budget issues by tracking Campaign ROI. Using ROI data can justify more budget, or assist in finding where to cut back by assessing the methods that have not been successful.

Florida International University uses Lead Liaison on a daily basis. They wanted to have more meaningful and relevant conversations with their students and prospective students. Features like Lead Liaison’s database segmentation, social append, Salesforce integration, and even onsite training, helped FIU accomplish these goals. Now, they are able to speak to prospective students the way that they want to be spoken to. “Lead Liaison has made our experience so much more efficient and enjoyable. We are now able to quickly create high impact messages with the email builder, we can assess email campaign performance, and even analyze real time insight into Prospect activity,” says Eva Marie Gasson, Assistant Director of Communications at FIU.

Lead Liaison also proves, with this Education Kit, that marketing automation isn’t just for prospective students. Educational institutions can communicate with alumni or faculty in the same way they automate other communications to prospective students. Advisors or Success Coaches can use the platform to coordinate and track university mentor programs. The opportunities are truly endless with a platform as powerful as Lead Liaison.

About Lead Liaison

Lead Liaison provides cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions that helps businesses accelerate revenue by attracting, converting, closing and retaining more prospects. Filling a void in the small pool of marketing automation providers that focus on marketing-centric functionality, Lead Liaison gives equal focus to sales providing sophisticated visitor tracking and additional website engagement tools to boost sales effectiveness. Lead Liaison blends ease-of-use, a flexible business model, deep external integration, marketing across social, web, mobile, email and offline channels and powerful functionality, all specifically tailored for mid-sized businesses, into a single platform, called Revenue Generation Software®. Lead Liaison is headquartered in Allen, Texas, near Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.leadliaison.com or call 1-800-89-LEADS (895-3237).