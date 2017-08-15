We handpicked MCH Strategic Data to partner with us for our launch,” said Pat Sabatino, CEO and Founder of Datarista. “MCH’s data quality and the breadth and depth of their offering made them an exceptional choice.

“Many organizations struggle with poor quality of data and the amount of time it takes to ingest data,” said Angela Ridpath VP Marketing MCH Strategic Data. “This leads to poorly produced, inaccurate snapshots of what is happening in the marketplace. If customers and prospects expect you to know them and also expect you to act with lightning-speed, you will need to be able to access clean, quality data in near-real-time. MCH is pleased to be the first education data provider to offer this service.”

Sales and marketing professionals have a need for data integration into CRM and Marketing Automation platforms. Increasing the data velocity into those platforms will save time, increase productivity and fuel growth. The technology that Datarista provides allows for a simple plug and play solution for ingesting data into these platforms. It’s as simple as clicking a mouse. They have removed IT hurdles and increased speed-to-market. Datarista’s technology, combined with MCH’s quality data, will give sales and marketing professionals the ability to make better decisions faster.

Integrating data solutions into CRM and Marketing Automation platforms could be a complex and costly project. Each integration could cost a company upwards of $1 million to build and support. Not to mention, the timeline to build could take up to 3-5 years. MCH Strategic Data and Datarista have removed those barriers, providing a cost-effective, plug and play solution.

MCH’s packaged solution is called DataLocityTM and is available today. Sales and marketing professionals can ingest MCH’s quality data into a CRM or Marketing Automation platform and increase the speed of filling their pipeline, appending attributes and working with clean, accurate data.

To learn more about this solution, go to mchdata.com/try-datalocity or call 800-776-6373.

ABOUT MCH STRATEGIC DATA

Since 1928, MCH has consistently delivered quality data and information to the institution market. We invest in U.S.- based data experts to deliver quality data every day. We know that every data element clients have to power their operations, sales engagements and marketing programs improves results. For more information about our data and information services and the markets we serve, go to mchdata.com.

ABOUT DATARISTA

Founded by 30 year data and cloud computing industry veteran Pat Sabatino, Datarista aims to reinvent how 3rd Party Sales & Marketing Data Providers deliver data to their customers. Datarista.com 401-369-9065