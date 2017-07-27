Dayton Ohio's Corners at the Mall Plaza Sold to California Company

“Our Tenants Success is Our Success.”

Eidi Properties is pleased to announce it has sold Corners at the Mall Plaza, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to a private California buyer for more than $9.5 million dollars. The 152,416 square foot shopping plaza is home to large retailers like Aldi, Ollie’s, One Main Financial, Sally Beauty and Aaron’s.

Located at 117 - 249 N. Springboro Pike, just off Interstate 75 and across from the Dayton Mall, the property has undergone renovations since its acquisition in March 2017 — from new elevations and parking lot upgrades, to a fresh exterior finish and new LED exterior lighting. The renovation project was completed in early July 2017.

In four months, and at the time of closing in July, Eidi Properties successfully increased occupancy at the Plaza going from 61 percent to 90 percent occupancy. This included leasing a vacant 25,000 square foot anchor space to a national gym user as well as filling a 3,300 square foot space and 8,000 square foot space with regional tenants.

The quick leasing activity is attributed to the Eidi Properties team taking an aggressive leasing, marketing, and renovation approach to offer a modern Shopping Plaza with a strong base.

Eidi Properties, established in 1998 and headquartered in Sylvania, Ohio, always aims to create a good tenant mix in the company’s plazas to encourage good synergy. The company specializes in commercial real estate acquisitions, primarily shopping centers. Eidi Properties holds steadfast to its company motto: “Our Tenants Success is Our Success.”

For more information on this acquisition or any other projects from Eidi Properties, contact Eidi Properties CEO Ramy Eidi at 419-724-2222 or ramy(at)eidiproperties.com