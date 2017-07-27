GAFFEY Healthcare Announces Internal Promotions to Vice President

“I have worked very closely with both Elrene and Suzanne and have been impressed not only with their knowledge of our company and products, but their unwavering attention to customer service and incremental improvement.

GAFFEY Healthcare, a leading provider of revenue cycle technology and outsourced services, announces the internal promotion of Elrene Clinkscales to Vice President of Revenue Cycle Business Services and Suzanne Dusak to Vice President of Operations – Claims & Remittance Management, reporting to Derek Morkel, chief executive officer (CEO).

Elrene has been with company since Oct 2014 and previously was the Director of Implementation & Client Services. Suzanne has a long history with GAFFEY, being with the company since June 2003. Her previous position was the Director of Operations, Claims & Remittance Management.

“It is truly exciting for me to be able to find the talent from within our organization to lead this company on its quest to be the best in our industry,” commented Derek Morkel. “I have worked very closely with both Elrene and Suzanne and have been impressed not only with their knowledge of our company and products, but their unwavering attention to customer service and incremental improvement.”

GAFFEY Healthcare provides revenue cycle automation technology and services that enable health care organizations to accelerate cash flow, improve productivity and increase profitability with short-term and demonstrable ROI. From automated claims statusing, patient eligibility and payment verification to billing and claims management to third-party collections, their software relies upon cloud-based, state-of-the art workflow supported by a business intelligence platform. GAFFEY’s systems are in use at more than 200 healthcare systems and physician practices across the U.S.