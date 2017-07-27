4 Wheel Parts Celebrates Glendale, Arizona Grand Opening

We have built such a tremendous following in the Phoenix region that it became increasingly important to us that we open this new location to better serve our existing customers on the Westside

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, is opening the doors to its newest location this Saturday, July 29 in Glendale, Arizona with a family-friendly grand opening celebration. The free event, located on 6270 Bell Rd., marks the official unveiling of the off-road aftermarket retailer’s 81st store in North America. Featuring special grand opening discounts, installation specials and multiple giveaways throughout the day, 4 Wheel Parts will be introducing its brand new, state-of-the-art showroom and service bays as it presents their unique off-road shopping concept to the community.

“We have built such a tremendous following in the Phoenix region that it became increasingly important to us that we open this new location to better serve our existing customers on the Westside,” says Regional Manager, Peter Gutierrez. “With this new showroom and service center, we will be able to offer increased access and availability to our extensive inventory of parts and accessories while this new service center establishes a convenient opportunity for our customers to benefit from the installation of everything we sell by our expert technicians.”

Visitors will have their first chance to become acquainted with entire Glendale staff of 4x4 specialists who will be available to offer expert advice for potential builds and upgrades while a multitude of the industry’s leading manufacturers such as Lucas Oil Products, Bolt Lock, Rampage Products, Rigid Lighting, MHT Wheels, Alpine, KMC/Wheel Pros and ADD will be on-hand to demonstrate their latest products. In addition to a host of custom vehicles on display, guests will be treated to a bounce house, tacos, Monster Energy Drinks and shaved ice.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a number of giveaways throughout the day concluding with a $500 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree to one lucky winner. In addition to one-time-only event specials, ASE-certified technicians will be onsite providing installation discounts on select products purchased.

“The variety of activities and terrain here, from the wide open desert to mountains and challenging rock trails, lends itself to a wide range of opportunities to enjoy off-roading and the outdoors,” says Gutierrez. “We’re excited to open this new store, offering the widest range of products on display, for everyone from the hardcore off-road enthusiast, to the customer looking for towing, electronics, safety and storage solutions for his truck or Jeep.”

What: 4 Wheel Parts Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday, July 29 - 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Glendale, Arizona

6270 W Bell Rd.

Glendale, Arizona, AZ 85308

Complimentary Admission

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in truck, Jeep, SUV and off-road performance products. With 81 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, suspension products and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821