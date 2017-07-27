Taqtile Unveils a New Version of HoloMaps Enterprise

"HoloMaps provides us with a novel way to collaborate and visualize data providing new insights for our clients beyond traditional mapping tools." said Ben Morley-John, Data & Analytics Lead, Australia at L.E.K. Consulting.

July 27, 2017 – Taqtile, a leading provider of cross-industry, mixed reality software solutions, today announces the addition of L.E.K. Consulting and Utilidata as customers for its HoloMaps Enterprise solution. These customers’ deployments utilize the latest version of that solution. HoloMaps Enterprise is the first 3D mapping product built for Microsoft’s HoloLens that includes data integration and shared experience features, presenting a host of capabilities for geographically related data visualization.

“We are excited to be building on the momentum HoloMaps Enterprise has generated with customers such as PGA Tour and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” said Taqtile co-founder Dirck Schou. “With this release, we’ve been able to address one of the key product requests since HoloMaps launched - powerful tailoring tools which enable our customers to generate custom data visualizations over a variety of map sources and types.”

Both companies mentioned above are focused on a unique use case: L.E.K. Consulting Australia, part of global strategy consulting firm L.E.K., is working with HoloMaps to visualize current behavioural data to better understand and forecast how cities function in the context of future transport and mobility. Utilidata delivered a narrative demonstration of its utilities-focused HoloMaps deployment while at the National Governor’s Association Summer Meeting last week in Providence, Rhode Island.

"HoloMaps provides us with a novel way to collaborate and visualize data providing new insights for our clients beyond traditional mapping tools." said Ben Morley-John, Data & Analytics Lead, Australia at L.E.K. Consulting.

“Utilidata is leveraging Taqtile's HoloMaps Enterprise Platform to illustrate the power of real-time visibility for utilities operating the electric grid,” said Josh Brumberger, Chief Commercial Officer at Utilidata. “As our electric infrastructure transforms to become more intelligent, efficient, and secure, utilities require new tools to help them recognize and respond to changing grid conditions in real time. The Hololens and HoloMaps enable us to present grid intelligence in a novel way that’s clear and compelling – providing the template for how we operate the electric grid of the future.”

The new version of HoloMaps Enterprise includes the following features:



In addition to the 3D cities and landmarks provided by Bing 3D, users can now view 3D terrain in any location across the world.

Five map sources, including Bing 3D, Virtual Earth, ESRI ArcGIS, MapBox Classic, and Thunderforest.

Supports over 30 map types featuring roads, national parks, trails, bike routes and more.

Map displays are customizable; options include map color, tint, and vertical scale for 3D geometry.

Collaboration enabled: Two or more co-located, or remote participants can join a shared session, seeing the same maps and data simultaneously.

Leave notes at key points of interest and draw 3D ink to highlight areas and objects

View connected data services for current weather & forecast, live traffic, and geo-tagged Tweets

Create, save, and view custom data layer overlays, including:

o Ability to upload new data via a web portal.

o Users can assign data to a selection of shapes displayed upon the map.

o Linked data can dynamically change shape color, scale, and position.

For more information about HoloMaps Enterprise, click here.

About Taqtile

Taqtile builds cross-device, cross-industry, mixed reality software solutions designed to improve industrial processes, complex task learning and data visualization; ultimately making enterprises, organizations and cities more transparent and efficient. Organizations like Microsoft, Starbucks, AT&T, Dollar General, the PGA Tour, Cleveland Cavaliers and Real Madrid Futbol Club rely on Taqtile for executing application strategy, design and development. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Tucson and São Paulo, Brazil, Taqtile was founded in 2011. For more information, visit http://www.Taqtile.com.