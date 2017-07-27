B2B marketers utilizing Google Analytics can identify the actual companies visiting their website from organic search or digital marketing efforts, including AdWords® campaigns.

KickFire, the leader in IP address intelligence and company identification technology, today announced the release of its business intelligence connection into Google Analytics®. B2B marketers utilizing Google Analytics can identify the actual companies visiting their website from organic search or digital marketing efforts, including AdWords® campaigns.

“Google Analytics is a powerful analytics platform, now when enriched with KickFire’s firmographic data, marketers have access to deeper B2B intelligence, advanced reporting and segmentation, and complete insight into the impact of their marketing funnel,” said KickFire CEO, Stephen Oachs. “Our simple integration makes it easy to add custom dimensions to your existing Universal Analytics tag without the need for another dashboard or additional IT resources.”

Companies leveraging KickFire for Google are now able to enhance their analytics dashboard and reports with:



Company Names & Websites

Company Contact Details & Address

Industry Classifications with SIC and NAICS Codes

Employee Count & Annual Revenue Segmentation

For B2B companies looking for additional insights, KickFire LIVE Leads platform enables them to tap into their invisible pipeline, identify real-time buying intent, and transform anonymous visitors into actionable sales opportunities. Through its proprietary TWIN Caching™ technology, KickFire provides the highest quality business intelligence throughout its entire suite of solutions, including KickFire API, LIVE Leads and Prospector.

To learn more about KickFire, visit KickFire.com, call 408-493-0456 or email sales(at)kickfire(dot)com.

About KickFire

KickFire is the leader in cloud-based B2B sales automation and IP address intelligence. The KickFire solutions are powered by TWIN Caching, an advanced, proprietary IP-to-company identification technology. TWIN Caching systematically caches and analyzes over four billion IP addresses, going beyond traditional IP association to uncover last-mile connectivity ownership. KickFire’s complete suite of solutions enables companies to tap into their website’s invisible pipeline and transform anonymous visitors into actionable sales opportunities. VisiStat, Inc., doing business as KickFire, is a privately held company founded in 2005 and based in San Jose, CA.